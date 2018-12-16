Eagles vs. Rams 2018 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams are facing off on Sunday Night Football for Week 15, in a game with serious playoff implications. The game is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (live streaming via FuboTV, NBC Sports).

Los Angeles has already clinched a spot in the playoffs, and now they’re trying to clinch a first-round bye. They can’t do it on Sunday evening after the Bears won earlier in the day, but a win gets them closer. And in going for that win, they’ll be attempting this while preventing the Eagles from making the playoffs, as they sit at 6-7 and just on the fringes of the wild card picture.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia, they’ll be without quarterback Carson Wentz for the game after he was diagnosed with a fractured vertebrae in his back. They’ll instead go with Nick Foles as Wentz has been ruled out already.

Time, TV, and streaming info

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, Calif. TV: NBC

NBC Streaming: FuboTV, NBC Sports

FuboTV, NBC Sports Odds: The Rams opened as 8.5-point favorites for Sunday night’s game, and the line has only moved further in their favor, per OddsShark.

Eagles vs. Rams news

Eagles vs. Rams prediction

In the SB Nation Week 15 expert NFL picks, all seven picking think the Rams will win, as does the OddsShark computer. Only the coin flip landed on Philadelphia.