Spread picks for every NFL game in Week 15

We’re back for Week 15 of the 2018 NFL season, and we could see quite a few teams clinch playoff berths this weekend. The Los Angeles Chargers were the latest to clinch a berth after a stunning last second win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Bold move going for two, but it made a lot of sense given their security in at least a wild card berth.

We’re back for another week of picks against the spread to get you ready for Week 14 Sunday. There is nothing quite like a little football gambling to make games that much more exciting. This season, I am taking part in the Westgate SuperContest. SB Nation’s partners over at Odds Shark are sponsoring my entry again. The contest requires selecting five games each week and picking them against the spread.

I’ll be offering up all five SuperContest entries each week, along with picks against the spread for every game each week. I went 4-1 with my Week 14 SuperContest picks, and 10-6 for for my total picks. I’m now 32-34-4 for the year in the SuperContest. Here are my SuperContest entries for Week 15.

Browns (+3) over BRONCOS

VIKINGS (-7) over Dolphins

Packers (+6) over BEARS

Titans (+2.5) over GIANTS

49ERS (+4.5) over Seahawks

Here are all my picks for Week 15 (home team in caps):

CHIEFS vs. Chargers (+3.5): Chiefs — LOSS

JETS vs. Texans (-6): Jets

BRONCOS vs. Browns (+3): Browns

VIKINGS vs. Dolphins (+7): Vikings

BENGALS vs. Raiders (+3): Bengals

RAVENS vs. Buccaneers (+7.5): Bucs

COLTS vs. Cowboys (+3): Colts

BILLS vs. Lions (+2.5): Bills

BEARS vs. Packers (+6): Packers

GIANTS vs. Titans (+2.5): Titans

JAGUARS vs. Washington (+7): Jaguars

FALCONS vs. Cardinals (+8.5): Cardinals

49ERS vs. Seahawks (-4.5): 49ers

STEELERS vs. Patriots (-2.5): Patriots

RAMS vs. Eagles (+11): Eagles

PANTHERS vs. Saints (-5.5): Panthers