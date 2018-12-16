Spread picks for every NFL game in Week 15

We’re back for Week 15 of the 2018 NFL season, and we could see quite a few teams clinch playoff berths this weekend. The Los Angeles Chargers were the latest to clinch a berth after a stunning last second win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Bold move going for two, but it made a lot of sense given their security in at least a wild card berth.
I’ll be offering up all five SuperContest entries each week, along with picks against the spread for every game each week. I went 4-1 with my Week 14 SuperContest picks, and 10-6 for for my total picks. I’m now 32-34-4 for the year in the SuperContest. Here are my SuperContest entries for Week 15.
Browns (+3) over BRONCOS
VIKINGS (-7) over Dolphins
Packers (+6) over BEARS
Titans (+2.5) over GIANTS
49ERS (+4.5) over Seahawks
Here are all my picks for Week 15 (home team in caps):
CHIEFS vs. Chargers (+3.5): Chiefs — LOSS
JETS vs. Texans (-6): Jets
BRONCOS vs. Browns (+3): Browns
VIKINGS vs. Dolphins (+7): Vikings
BENGALS vs. Raiders (+3): Bengals
RAVENS vs. Buccaneers (+7.5): Bucs
COLTS vs. Cowboys (+3): Colts
BILLS vs. Lions (+2.5): Bills
BEARS vs. Packers (+6): Packers
GIANTS vs. Titans (+2.5): Titans
JAGUARS vs. Washington (+7): Jaguars
FALCONS vs. Cardinals (+8.5): Cardinals
49ERS vs. Seahawks (-4.5): 49ers
STEELERS vs. Patriots (-2.5): Patriots
RAMS vs. Eagles (+11): Eagles
PANTHERS vs. Saints (-5.5): Panthers