Saints vs. Panthers 2018 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers will meet in Monday Night Football matchup for Week 15, a game that carries serious playoff implications. For the Saints, it’s another opportunity to build toward a potential first-round bye, while the Panthers, at 6-7 on the season, desperately need to win to remain competitive in the wild card race. The game is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (live streaming via WatchESPN).

Carolina has lost five consecutive games, and even if they win out, they need some help to have a shot at making the playoffs. But there’s still a shot, and that’s what they’ll be playing for on Monday when they host the Saints.

New Orleans could have secured a first-round bye in Week 15, but they needed a win over the Panthers as well as a Bears loss or tie to the Packers on Sunday. Instead, Chicago won that game so New Orleans’ hope of a bye (for this week, at least) were put on hold.

Below is all you need to know to watch on Sunday.

Time, TV, and streaming info

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Odds: The Saints opened as 6.5-point favorites for Monday’s matchup, according to OddsShark.

Saints vs. Panthers news

Saints vs. Panthers prediction

In the SB Nation Week 15 expert NFL picks, all seven picking think the Saints will win it. They’re joined by the OddsShark computer, while the coin flip landed on the Panthers.