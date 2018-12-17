Why did the Saints troll the Panthers with brooms?

There is no love lost between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints.

On Monday night, the two NFC South foes will meet for the first time since the Saints beat the Panthers 31-26 in the Wild Card Round of last year’s playoffs. It’s also the first of two games they’ll play in the last three weeks of the season.

The 11-2 Saints already have the NFC South locked up, but there’s still a lot at stake. They remain in the hunt for the top seed in the NFC, while the 6-7 Panthers are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Panthers are also playing for their pride. The Saints went 3-0 against the Panthers in 2017, including that Wild Card win. New Orleans then had a little bit of fun at the Panthers’ expense after the third win.

The Saints celebrated their 3-0 sweep with brooms

New Orleans immediately celebrated advancing to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and its third victory over Carolina, in the locker room. The Saints and head coach Sean Payton danced around and even brought out a broom to commemorate the sweep.

Later, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan sent Panthers quarterback Cam Newton a bottle of wine and a broom to cap off the sweep.

Cam Jordan is actually sending Cam Newton a bottle of Jordan wine (via IG) pic.twitter.com/MiWvVV8Dwi — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) January 8, 2018

Cam Newton hasn’t forgotten

Newton said the “gift” of the broom from Jordan was “disrespectful”. But he’s kept them both in his locker — unopened — as a reminder.

“I am going to return to sender if everything gets taken care of,” Newton told reporters earlier in the week.

Newton is more than motivated to face the Saints again. Via Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com:

“At the end of the day, the Saints of this past year and this year, like, we all know what the Saints used to be, right? So, let’s not forget their real history,” Newton said. “So, I mean, they got the juice, but at the end of the day, we’re coming Monday with a cup for our own, too.”

How much is Newton ready for revenge? His cleats for Monday night show a wine label on one side and a broom on the other:

The Panthers desperately need their juice to get them to a level where they can beat the Saints. They’re currently on a five-game losing streak, but can pump life back into their playoff chances with a win against the Saints.