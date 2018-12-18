Pro Bowl rosters 2019: Complete AFC, NFC teams revealed

The NFL announced full rosters for the 2019 Pro Bowl on Tuesday, in a special on NFL Network. The exhibition game, which takes place on Jan. 27 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., features the traditional AFC vs. NFC format after the league moved away from its drafting format it tried from 2014-’16. That format was widely panned by fans and media alike.

The rosters are built based on votes from fans, coaches and players, with recent years allowing for fan voting online and, notably, via Twitter this year. The three groups who vote are all weighted equally when determining who makes it to the Pro Bowl, each counting as one third of the vote.

While many are talking about the MVP race and whether or not there is anybody even feasible for that discussion outside of Patrick Mahomes, the Pro Bowl remains a big deal across the NFL. Below, you can peep the rosters for both the AFC and NFC.

*Indicates a starter

NFC roster

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

Kicker: Aldrick Rosas*, New York Giants

Punter: Michael Dickson*, Seattle Seahawks

Returner: Tarik Cohen*, Chicago Bears

Special teamer: Cory Littleton*, Los Angeles Rams

AFC roster

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

Last year, the AFC bested the NFC by a score of 24-23. Delanie Walker of the Tennessee Titans was named offensive MVP while Von Miller of the Denver Broncos was named defensive MVP.