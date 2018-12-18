Pro Bowl rosters 2019: Complete AFC, NFC teams revealed

The NFL announced full rosters for the 2019 Pro Bowl on Tuesday, in a special on NFL Network. The exhibition game, which takes place on Jan. 27 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., features the traditional AFC vs. NFC format after the league moved away from its drafting format it tried from 2014-’16. That format was widely panned by fans and media alike.
The rosters are built based on votes from fans, coaches and players, with recent years allowing for fan voting online and, notably, via Twitter this year. The three groups who vote are all weighted equally when determining who makes it to the Pro Bowl, each counting as one third of the vote.
While many are talking about the MVP race and whether or not there is anybody even feasible for that discussion outside of Patrick Mahomes, the Pro Bowl remains a big deal across the NFL. Below, you can peep the rosters for both the AFC and NFC.
*Indicates a starter
NFC roster
Offense
- Quarterbacks: Drew Brees*, New Orleans Saints; Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
- Running backs: Todd Gurley*, Los Angeles Rams; Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
- Wide receivers: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings; Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
- Tight ends: Zach Ertz*, Philadelphia Eagles; George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
- Offensive tackles: Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead*, New Orleans Saints; Trent Williams, Washington Redskins
- Offensive guards: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles; Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers
- Centers: Alex Mack*, Atlanta Falcons; Max Unger, New Orleans Saints
- Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers
Defense
- Defensive ends: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; DeMarcus Lawrence*, Dallas Cowboys; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
- Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles; Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears
- Outside linebackers: Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears; Ryan Kerrigan*, Washington Redskins; Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings
- Inside linebackers: Luke Kuechly*, Carolina Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
- Cornerbacks: Kyle Fuller*, Chicago Bears; Patrick Peterson*, Arizona Cardinals; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions, Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys
- Safeties: Eddie Jackson*, Chicago Bears; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings; Landon Collins*, New York Giants
Special Teams
- Kicker: Aldrick Rosas*, New York Giants
- Punter: Michael Dickson*, Seattle Seahawks
- Returner: Tarik Cohen*, Chicago Bears
- Special teamer: Cory Littleton*, Los Angeles Rams
AFC roster
Offense
- Quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes*, Kansas City Chiefs; Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers; Tom Brady, New England Patriots
- Running backs: James Conner*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers; Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos
- Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans; Tyreek Hill*, Kansas City Chiefs; Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
- Tight ends: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs; Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts
- Offensive tackles: Taylor Lewan*, Tennessee Titans; Alejandro Villanueva*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs
- Offensive guards: David DeCastro*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
- Centers: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Mike Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers
- Fullback: Anthony Sherman*, Kansas City Chiefs
Defense
- Defensive ends: J.J. Watt*, Houston Texans; Myles Garrett*, Cleveland Browns; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers
- Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Cincinnati Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Tennessee Titans; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Outside linebackers: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Houston Texans; Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs
- Inside linebackers: C.J. Mosley*, Baltimore Ravens; Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans
- Cornerbacks: Xavien Howard*, Miami Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey*, Jacksonville Jaguars; Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
- Safeties: Derwin James*, Los Angeles Chargers; Eric Weddle, Baltimore Ravens; Jamal Adams*, New York Jets
Special Teams
- Kicker: Jason Myers*, New York Jets
- Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans
- Returner: Andre Roberts*, New York Jets
- Special teamer: Adrian Phillips*, Los Angeles Chargers
Last year, the AFC bested the NFC by a score of 24-23. Delanie Walker of the Tennessee Titans was named offensive MVP while Von Miller of the Denver Broncos was named defensive MVP.
