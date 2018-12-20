Will Lamar Jackson’s legs be enough to get the Ravens into the playoffs?

The Baltimore Ravens have taken a run-first approach since Lamar Jackson took over as the starter five games ago and haven’t looked back. They’re 4-1 over their last five games and currently hold the sixth seed in the AFC as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.

Over the last five games, the Ravens have averaged an absurd 230.4 yards per game on the ground. With Jackson, Baltimore has been able to unleash a diverse, option attack that’s carried their offense as Jackson gets used to throwing at the NFL level.

The question with Baltimore as they eye the postseason is simple: can their rushing attack lead them on a playoff run (if they get there)? They haven’t exactly faced the toughest defenses over the past five games — the Bengals, Raiders, Falcons, Chiefs, and Buccaneers are five of the worst defenses in the entire NFL.

Still, the Ravens will have a chance to make noise on offense because of how much they throw at the defense with the run game. From standard runs, to option plays, to scrambles by Jackson, the Ravens have a dangerous rushing attack that keeps opponents guessing.

Here’s how they’re getting loose in the run game and how those plays can help them in the playoffs.

A mobile quarterback confuses defenders

According to Sports Info Solutions, the Ravens rank second in Estimated Points Added (EPA) on all combined quarterback scrambles and option plays with 27 estimated points added. Having a player like Jackson stresses the second level of defenses and forces them to think on the fly, usually giving Baltimore the space they need to pick up chunks on the ground.

Here’s a simple read option play that the Ravens ran against Tampa Bay. Baltimore left the defensive end unblocked, that end attacked the running back. Jackson kept it himself for a 9-yard gain on second-and-10.

Here’s another example from their 26-16 win over the Falcons. Baltimore is in the red zone and they pulled out a speed option to the wide side of the field. Jackson kept the ball himself, found a crease, and exploded for a touchdown.

Baltimore’s running backs benefit from what they’re doing on the ground as well. With defenses forced to pay attention to Jackson, the running backs have been able to create some long gains.

Watch Tampa Bay’s linebackers here. At the snap of the ball, three linebackers step to the right of Baltimore’s formation as Jackson steps to the right. Jackson has already handed the ball off by the time the Bucs linebackers have a chance to recover. The threat of Jackson opened up the hole for Gus Edwards to get the first down.

Even on plays where Jackson isn’t a true threat to run with the ball, defenses respect the possibility that he can.

On this play against the Bengals, Jackson just hands the ball off to Edwards, but he fakes like he still has the ball after the hand off. The Bengals’ defenders on the frontside of the formation have to confirm Jackson doesn’t ball — that split second of indecision opens a big lane for Edwards.

While the Ravens have done well on designed runs in recent weeks, they have a newfound success on scrambles as well.

Having a quarterback who can run creates easy opportunities when no one is open

When all the passing options break down or an opportunity against the defense presents itself, it’s nice to have a quarterback that can act as his own checkdown option. Quarterback scrambles can catch a defense off guard, especially when defenders have been in coverage for longer than their used to.

This play against the Falcons is a perfect example of that. Jackson breaks out of a sack before taking off for a first down.

Jackson added another big scramble against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay played man coverage and Jackson simply ran through them after avoiding a sack.

Their passing offense may be below average, but they can make for that a little bit with everything they can do on the ground now. It can be a big problem for defenses.

The Ravens still aren’t confirmed for the playoffs, but if they can get there they won’t be a team that gets rolled over easily. They play phenomenal defense (currently second in points per drive), and now, they have a portion of their offense that can put opposing defenses in a blender.

Watch out for the Ravens.