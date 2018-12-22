NFL Saturday schedule 2018: Times, TV schedule and live stream info for Washington-Titans, Ravens-Chargers

It’s Week 16 in the NFL, which means that we’ve got another Saturday with two football games, followed by a packed Sunday the next week and then back to Saturday with the wild card round of the playoffs. There are multiple playoff hopes on the line on Saturday, as Washington travels to face the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Chargers play host to the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast by NFL Network (live streaming via FuboTV, NFL).

A Washington loss would eliminate them from playoff contention, while a Tennessee loss would take them out of the AFC South title conversation. They cannot be eliminated from the playoffs altogether on Saturday.

The Chargers have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, but they are still in contention for a first-round bye and the AFC West title. A loss on Saturday wouldn’t take them out of either of those pictures, but it would make Week 17 rather tough. Baltimore can be eliminated from the playoffs in Week 16, but not on Saturday.

In SB Nation’s Week 16 expert NFL picks, all seven picking are taking Tennessee to beat Washington, along with the OddsShark computer. The coin flip landed on Washington and Baltimore, respectively. Only one of the seven experts thinks the Ravens will beat the Chargers, while the OddsShark computer is going with Los Angeles.

Below is all you need to know to watch the action on Sunday.

Washington vs. Titans viewing info

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn. TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Streaming: FuboTV, NFL

FuboTV, NFL Odds: Tennessee opened as 10-point favorites for Saturday’s action.

Ravens vs. Chargers viewing info

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Location: ROKiT Field at StubHub Center, Carson, Calif.

ROKiT Field at StubHub Center, Carson, Calif. TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Streaming: FuboTV, NFL

FuboTV, NFL Odds: The Chargers opened as 6-point favorites, but the line has narrowed by a couple of points throughout the week.