Are you gathering with your friends and family this week to celebrate the holidays? Do you want to show off your NFL knowledge? Prove how much smarter you are (which you ARE) than all of them?

Well, we’ve got a bit of a cheat sheet you can use.

Heading into Week 16, this is what’s happening in the playoff picture:

Teams that have clinched their division: 3

Teams that have clinched a playoff spot: 5

Teams that have clinched a first-round bye: 0

Teams that haven’t clinched but are still alive: 14

Playoff spots unclaimed: 7

Playoff spots that can be clinched this week: 6

The only spot that couldn’t be locked up this week is the No. 6 seed in the AFC. But knowing the flair for the dramatic this season has had, that won’t be the only one unfilled after Sunday. In fact, we’ll probably leave this weekend with more questions than answers — and we kinda hope so, because we enjoy working out all the different possible playoff scenarios ... maybe a little too much.

Which teams can clinch in Week 16?

The Saints, Rams, Chiefs, Chargers, and Bears will have some more company by the end of the weekend. The Cowboys, Seahawks, Texans, and Patriots will all get another chance to officially get in the postseason in Week 16 after they came up short last week. For the first time this season, the Steelers and Vikings faced clinching scenarios — though the Ravens killed any chance Pittsburgh had of making the playoffs this week.

And maybe, just maybe, someone will finally lay claim to a first-round bye.

How can the Cowboys clinch the NFC East this week?

The Cowboys could’ve cruised into the final two weeks of the season with the NFC East title in hand, but then they laid a big ol’ egg against the Colts. They’ll get another shot Sunday, though this time there’s a slight possibility they can grab a playoff berth without clinching the NFC East.

The Cowboys can celebrate a division title in Jerry World if:

They beat the Buccaneers OR They tie the Buccaneers, the Eagles lose to or tie the Texans, and Washington loses to or ties the Titans OR The Eagles lose to the Texans and Washington loses to the Titans.

And there’s one way (that probably won’t happen, but let’s include it anyway) the Cowboys can get a playoff bid without winning the NFC East this week:

The Cowboys tie the Bucs and the Vikings lose to Lions.

How can the Seahawks clinch a wild card spot this week?

The Seahawks had won 10 straight games against the 49ers going into last week. All they needed to do to guarantee themselves a spot in the postseason was to stretch that streak to 11. Whoops. This week, they need a little more than just a win to get in. Oh, and rather than facing Nick Mullens, they’ve got Patrick Mahomes coming to town.

The Seahawks need one of these five scenarios to go their way:

They beat the Chiefs and Washington loses to or ties the Titans OR They beat or tie the Chiefs and the Vikings lose to the Lions OR They beat the Chiefs and clinch the strength of victory tiebreaker over Washington OR They beat the Chiefs, the Vikings and Lions tie, and they clinch the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Vikings OR They tie the Chiefs, Washington loses to the Titans, and the Eagles lose to or tie the Texans.

Right now, they’ve had one result go their way: Washington’s 25-16 loss to the Titans.

But the Seahawks won’t be able to make the playoffs this week if they lose on Sunday Night Football. They’d still need a lot to go wrong to miss out on the postseason altogether, though.

How can the Vikings clinch a wild card spot this week?

Call it Kevin Stefanski magic if you want, but the Vikings look rejuvenated last week. We’ll see if that energy can carry over this week. The Bears have already won the NFC North, so Minnesota is trying for a wild card.

The Vikings can get a playoff berth if three things happen:

They beat the Lions, the Eagles lose to or tie the Texans, and Washington loses to the Titans.

Washington’s loss on Saturday night checked one of those boxes.

How can the Texans clinch a playoff spot this week?

For the first time this season, the Texans control their own playoff situation. They can bring the AFC South crown back to Houston (though after a year in North Florida, they’ll probably want to Lysol that up). They can also clinch a first-round bye, an amazing turnaround for a team that started 0-3. Or they can at least nab a playoff spot.

The Texans will own AFC South bragging rights again if:

They beat or tie the Eagles.

They also could’ve done it if the Colts lost to or tied the Giants and the Titans lost to or tied Washington. The Titans’ win put a kibosh on that scenario.

The Texans can nail down a first-round bye if:

They beat the Eagles and the Patriots lose to or tie the Bills OR They tie the Eagles and the Patriots lose to the Bills.

Even if they lose, the Texans can get into the playoffs if:

The Steelers lose to the Saints OR

The Ravens and Titans both won on Saturday night, eliminating two other ways the Texans could’ve clinched.

How can the Patriots clinch the AFC East this week?

Maybe third time will be the charm for the Patriots, who have totally beefed it the past two weeks.

The Patriots almost CAN’T screw up this division-clinching scenario:

They beat or tie the Bills OR The Dolphins lose to or tie the Jaguars.

At home against the Bills ... surely the Patriots won’t blow it this time, right? Right?

How could the Steelers have clinched a playoff spot this week?

Last week, the Steelers finally broke their seven-year drought of not beating the Patriots. It doesn’t get any easier, though. Their next mission, if they choose to accept it, is trying to get out of New Orleans with a win.

The Steelers are trying to hold off the Ravens, who could overtake them for the division lead if the Steelers lose. The Ravens took down the Chargers, which meant any clinching scenarios for Pittsburgh were already dead before the Steelers-Saints game.

The Steelers could’ve won their third straight AFC North title if one of the following happened:

They beat the Saints and the Ravens lost to or tied the Chargers OR They tie the Saints and the Ravens lost to the Chargers.

The Steelers could’ve snagged a postseason berth if:

They beat the Saints, the Colts lost to the Giants, and the Titans lost to Washington.

The Titans’ win rendered that moot. Pittsburgh badly needs a win Sunday in New Orleans. Unfortunately for the Steelers, the Saints also have something to play for Sunday.

How can the Saints clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed this week?

If the Saints can secure the No. 1 seed, it means they won’t have to play another game outside for however long they remain in the playoffs — even the Super Bowl will be played in a dome.

All the Saints need to live that dome life (and get the first-round bye that comes with it):

They beat the Steelers OR They tie the Steelers and the Rams tie or lose to the Cardinals OR The Rams lose to the Cardinals and the Bears lose to or tie the 49ers.

They could also potentially just land a first-round bye if:

They tie the Steelers OR The Bears lose to or tie the 49ers OR The Rams lose to the Cardinals.

It’s hard to say which of those three is the most likely to happen ... well, besides none of them.

How can the Rams clinch a first-round bye this week?

The bad news: The Rams are ... gasp ... on a losing streak under Sean McVay.

The good news: No team can cure all ills like the Cardinals.

The Rams are still trying for that first-round bye. This week, it can happen if:

They beat the Cardinals and the Bears lose to or tie the 49ers OR They tie the Cardinals and the Bears lose to the 49ers.

How can the Chiefs clinch the AFC West and a first-round bye?

To avoid their own slump like that loser Sean McVay, the Chiefs need to win in Seattle Sunday night. They can also keep the AFC West title in Kansas City another year, thanks to the Chargers’ loss to the Ravens.

There’s one way the Chiefs can earn the AFC West and a first-round bye this week:

They beat the Seahawks. They also needed the Chargers to lose to the Ravens, which happened Saturday night.

But there are two ways the Chiefs can lock down the No. 1 seed in the AFC:

They beat the Seahawks, and the Texans lose to or tie the Eagles OR They beat the Seahawks, and the Chiefs clinch the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Texans.

The Texans currently own a stronger SOV than the Chiefs, so that last part seems like a long shot.

Long shots, you say? So which teams can be eliminated this week?

As many as eight teams can join the Cardinals, Raiders, 49ers, Jets, Jaguars, Lions, Bills, Giants, Bucs, Falcons, Packers, Bengals, and Broncos and start planning for the 2019 NFL Draft. Sadly, this is the week we have to add the Browns to that list.

(Note: This is a look at the no-tie scenarios. For a much more complete overview of the playoff picture, check out the work NFLPlayoffScenarios did for the AFC and NFC over at Reddit.)

The Browns are officially knocked out, waaaaaah, because:

The Titans beat Washington.

Washington, who lost to the Titans, can start forgetting this season ever happened if:

The Eagles beat the Texans OR The Seahawks beat the Chiefs, and the Vikings beat the Lions.

The Eagles’ dream of defending their Super Bowl title officially ends if:

They lose to the Texans and the Vikings beat the Lions.

The Panthers will put the finishing touches on their epic collapse if:

They lose to the Falcons OR The Vikings beat the Lions.

The Ravens could’ve been done if:

They lost to the Chargers, the Steelers beat the Saints, and the Titans beat Washington.

But their faith in John Harbaugh paid off. The Ravens could even be in first place of the AFC North at the end of the weekend.

The Dolphins are Dolphinished if:

They lose to the Jaguars OR The Patriots beat the Bills, the Titans beat Washington, and the Colts beat the Giants.

The Titans could’ve been out of contention if:

They lost to Washington, the Ravens beat the Chargers, and the Steelers beat the Saints.

Holy crap, look at everything that needs to happen to eliminate the Colts:

The Colts lose to the Giants, the Ravens beat the Chargers, the Steelers beat the Saints, the Dolphins beat the Jaguars, the Patriots beat the Bills, the Bengals beat the Browns, the Falcons beat the Panthers, the Bucs beat the Cowboys, the Raiders lose to the Broncos, and Texans lose to the Eagles.

So, more than half the games this week would have to go against the Colts. If that happened, they better get Azealia Banks to make them an amulet out of Andrew Luck’s beard.

If the playoffs started today, which teams would be in?

The playoffs don’t start today, but they do start in two weeks, so we’re getting closer and closer. Here’s what the standings look like right now. We’ll continue to update throughout the weekend.

The NFC:

New Orleans Saints (12-2)** Los Angeles Rams (11-3)** Chicago Bears (10-4)** Dallas Cowboys (8-6) Seattle Seahawks (8-6) Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1)

The AFC:

Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)* Houston Texans (10-4) New England Patriots (9-5) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5-1) Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)* Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

**clinched the division

*clinched a playoff berth