Chiefs vs. Seahawks 2018 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The Seattle Seahawks will play host to the Kansas City Chiefs in an important playoff matchup on Sunday Night Football, beginning at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (live streaming via ). Seattle is still trying to clinch a playoff berth, while the Chiefs are fighting for the AFC West and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

After the Chargers lost on Saturday, the Chiefs need only to win on Sunday to clinch the AFC West and a first-round bye.

The Seahawks are already eliminated from NFC West title contention, but they can clinch a playoff berth in Week 16 with a win, coupled with a loss by either Washington or the Vikings, the former of whom have already lost on Saturday.

The Chiefs are coming off a surprising last-second loss to the Chargers, and will play the Raiders in their final game of the season. Seattle is also coming off a loss, this one to the 49ers, and will play the Cardinals in Week 17.

Below is all you need to know to watch on Sunday.

Time, TV, and streaming info

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Location: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Wash.

CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Wash. TV: NBC

NBC Streaming: FuboTV, NBC Sports

FuboTV, NBC Sports Odds: The line opened at even money, though most books have moved to have the Chiefs favored slightly.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks news

Chiefs vs. Seahawks prediction

In SB Nation’s Week 16 expert NFL picks, four of the seven making picks think the Chiefs will win, leaving three picking the Seahawks, along with the OddsShark computer. The coin flip landed on Kansas City.