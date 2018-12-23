The NFC playoff picture is starting to come to form, but there’s still some shuffling to do among the lower seeds. The Seattle Seahawks are currently holding the fifth seed in the NFC, still waiting to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Seattle had a chance to punch a ticket to the postseason last week, but the Seahawks ended up getting beat in overtime by Nick Mullens and the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks can still clinch this week with a win, thanks to Washington’s loss to the Titans.

The Seahawks have set themselves up pretty nicely by owning head-to-head tiebreakers over the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers, which will help them if it comes down to the wire for the sixth seed. But since they didn’t handle their business last week, there is still a chance — even if it’s a small one — that Seattle could still miss the playoffs. Here’s what would have to happen:

Step one: Lose out

The first thing that would need to happen for the Seahawks to miss the postseason is for them to lose the final two games on their schedule.

Seattle gets two home games to close the season, one against the Chiefs and the season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. Even at home, the Chiefs will be a big test for the Seahawks, but the Cardinals and their disastrous offense don’t present much of a challenge:

On the other hand, the Cardinals always tend to give the Seahawks a difficult game when the two NFC West rivals play. Earlier this season, Seattle only beat Arizona by three points. In their last seven matchups, the series is tied 3-3-1.

Even if the Seahawks lose out and finish the season 8-8, they’ll still have a shot to make the playoffs. It would take two teams going on a run, paired with their losses, to eliminate them from postseason play.

Step two: Minnesota wins out AND Philadelphia wins out

The Vikings are in the sixth seed in the NFC playoff race, one spot below the Seahawks. They currently sit at 7-6-1 with games against the Lions and the NFC North-winning Bears (who very well may rest their starters Week 17) to finish the season.

Entering Week 16, Philadelphia and Washington were both 7-7 and starting backup quarterbacks, though Philadelphia’s Nick Foles and Washington’s Josh Johnson looked competent in Week 15 victories. The Eagles have the Texans and Washington left on their schedule. Washington took itself out of the mix by losing to the Titans. Even if Washington and Seattle end up at 8-8, the Seahawks would have a better record in conference play.

Seattle would also win the tiebreaker, based on the conference record, against Philadelphia if the Eagles finished with the same record. However, Philadelphia can still close out 2018 with a better record than the Seahawks.

If the Seahawks lose out, the Panthers and Cowboys both have a chance at finishing with an identical 8-8 record. The Panthers would have to win out, and the Cowboys would have to lose out. But the Seahawks would own a wild card tiebreaker over those teams too because Seattle beat them this year.

So, the Seahawks can only miss out if they lose their final two games, and the Vikings and Eagles both win theirs. No other teams matter.

It’ll take some bad luck and a complete breakdown by the Seahawks for them to be left out of the playoffs this season. But until they clinch, it remains a possibility.