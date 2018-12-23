Spread picks for every NFL game in Week 16

We’re back for Week 16 of the 2018 NFL season, and it is crunch time across the league. Teams are clinching playoff berths, and home field advantage is up for grabs in both leagues. This marks the first week without Thursday Night Football, but instead we get a pair of Saturday football games on NFL Network. The Tennessee Titans host Washington at 1:30 p.m., and then the Los Angeles Chargers host the Baltimore Ravens at 5:20 p.m.
We’re back for another week of picks against the spread to get you ready for Week 16 Sunday. There is nothing quite like a little football gambling to make games that much more exciting. This season, I am taking part in the Westgate SuperContest. SB Nation’s partners over at Odds Shark are sponsoring my entry again. The contest requires selecting five games each week and picking them against the spread.
I’ll be offering up all five SuperContest entries each week, along with picks against the spread for every game each week. I went 4-1 with my Week 15 SuperContest picks, and 8-8 for for my total picks. I’m now 36-35-4 for the year in the SuperContest. Here are my SuperContest entries for Week 16.
COWBOYS (-7.5) over Buccaneers
Texans (+2.5) over EAGLES
49ERS (+4) over Bears
SAINTS (-6 over Steelers
RAIDERS (+2.5) over Broncos
Here are all my picks for Week 16 (home team in caps):
TITANS vs. Washington (+9.5): Washington
CHARGERS vs. Ravens (+4.5): Ravens
COWBOYS vs. Buccaneers (+7.5): Cowboys
PATRIOTS vs. Bills (+13): Patriots
PANTHERS vs. Falcons (-3.5): Panthers
DOLPHINS vs. Jaguars (+4): Dolphins
COLTS vs. Giants (+9.5): Colts
EAGLES vs. Texans (+2.5): Texans
LIONS vs. Vikings (-5.5): Vikings
JETS vs. Packers (-2.5): Packers
BROWNS vs. Bengals (+8.5): Bengals
CARDINALS vs. Rams (-14): Rams
49ERS vs. Bears (-4): 49ers
SAINTS vs. Steelers (+6): Saints
SEAHAWKS vs. Chiefs (-2.5): Chiefs
RAIDERS vs. Broncos (-2.5): Raiders
Loading comments...