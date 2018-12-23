Spread picks for every NFL game in Week 16

We’re back for Week 16 of the 2018 NFL season, and it is crunch time across the league. Teams are clinching playoff berths, and home field advantage is up for grabs in both leagues. This marks the first week without Thursday Night Football, but instead we get a pair of Saturday football games on NFL Network. The Tennessee Titans host Washington at 1:30 p.m., and then the Los Angeles Chargers host the Baltimore Ravens at 5:20 p.m.

We’re back for another week of picks against the spread to get you ready for Week 16 Sunday. There is nothing quite like a little football gambling to make games that much more exciting. This season, I am taking part in the Westgate SuperContest. SB Nation’s partners over at Odds Shark are sponsoring my entry again. The contest requires selecting five games each week and picking them against the spread.

I’ll be offering up all five SuperContest entries each week, along with picks against the spread for every game each week. I went 4-1 with my Week 15 SuperContest picks, and 8-8 for for my total picks. I’m now 36-35-4 for the year in the SuperContest. Here are my SuperContest entries for Week 16.

COWBOYS (-7.5) over Buccaneers

Texans (+2.5) over EAGLES

49ERS (+4) over Bears

SAINTS (-6 over Steelers

RAIDERS (+2.5) over Broncos

Here are all my picks for Week 16 (home team in caps):

TITANS vs. Washington (+9.5): Washington

CHARGERS vs. Ravens (+4.5): Ravens

COWBOYS vs. Buccaneers (+7.5): Cowboys

PATRIOTS vs. Bills (+13): Patriots

PANTHERS vs. Falcons (-3.5): Panthers

DOLPHINS vs. Jaguars (+4): Dolphins

COLTS vs. Giants (+9.5): Colts

EAGLES vs. Texans (+2.5): Texans

LIONS vs. Vikings (-5.5): Vikings

JETS vs. Packers (-2.5): Packers

BROWNS vs. Bengals (+8.5): Bengals

CARDINALS vs. Rams (-14): Rams

49ERS vs. Bears (-4): 49ers

SAINTS vs. Steelers (+6): Saints

SEAHAWKS vs. Chiefs (-2.5): Chiefs

RAIDERS vs. Broncos (-2.5): Raiders