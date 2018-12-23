What happened in the 49ers vs. Bears fight?

The San Francisco 49ers don’t have much to fight for at this point in the season but that’s not going to stop them from ... well, fighting. Literally. During Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, Mitchell Trubisky was hit late by Marcell Harris right in front of the Bears sideline, and from there, things got rather messy.

Harris was getting shoved around by the Bears’ sideline, who were standing up for Trubisky, who unquestionably took a late hit. Then more 49ers players got involved, with cornerback Richard Sherman being particularly gung-ho about springing Harris. You can also see Kyle Long, who was recently designated for return from injured reserve, get in the fray and start tossing people around.

Dirty/late hit on Trubisky, Bears get mad, fight breaks out, @Ky1eLong comes in tossing bodies like a bouncer at the club. pic.twitter.com/kx3xrfCnFH — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 23, 2018

As a result of the fight, Sherman was ejected and Harris was assessed a personal foul. For the Bears, both Josh Bellamy and Anthony Miller were ejected. In the end, the penalties offset and they had to replay the down.

After the game, Sherman spoke with the media and made it clear he has no regrets over getting involved.

“I’m a grown man; you don’t grab, pull on me,” Sherman said. “I don’t put my hands on you, you don’t put your hands on me. You put your hands on me, you’re gonna feel me.

“Those are my guys,” he said, “You can’t let them do your teammate like that.”

Sherman also said that he felt Harris was trying to abandon the hit on Trubisky, and that the Bears’ sideline was doing far too much in retaliation, hence him stepping in to help.

“At the end of the day, if you don’t want your quarterback getting touched, don’t run the quarterback,” Sherman said.