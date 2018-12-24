Broncos vs. Raiders 2018 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders will be facing each other under the bright lights of Monday Night Football for Week 16, beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (live streaming via WatchESPN).
Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, so there isn’t much on the line, save for draft positioning and potential strength-of-schedule tie breaks as they relate to other teams.
Monday’s game, notably, could be the final game played in Oakland, as it’s unclear where the Raiders plan to play in 2019. There have been several suggestions, but this may be the final time to get a good look at just how crummy that field is to play football on!
Below is all you need to know to follow on Monday.
Time, TV, and streaming info
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, Calif.
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Odds: The Broncos opened as 2.5-point favorites for Monday’s game.
Broncos vs. Raiders news
- The Broncos would love to hand the Raiders a loss in what is possibly the last game in Oakland.
- Denver has listed Brendan Langley as out, while Matt LaCosse and Shane Ray are questionable on the final injury report.
- The Raiders are quite a bit more banged up, with both starting corners listed as questionable, among others, on their final injury report.
- The Broncos and Raiders have changed a lot since the first time they faced each other earlier this season.
- Over at Mile High Report, they have some predictions, and a look at the historic rivalry between the Broncos and Raiders.
Broncos vs. Raiders prediction
In SB Nation’s Week 16 expert NFL picks, four of the seven making picks think the Broncos will win, leaving three picking Oakland. The OddsShark computer is also going with Oakland, while the coin flip landed on Denver.