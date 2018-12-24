Broncos vs. Raiders 2018 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders will be facing each other under the bright lights of Monday Night Football for Week 16, beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (live streaming via WatchESPN).

Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, so there isn’t much on the line, save for draft positioning and potential strength-of-schedule tie breaks as they relate to other teams.

Monday’s game, notably, could be the final game played in Oakland, as it’s unclear where the Raiders plan to play in 2019. There have been several suggestions, but this may be the final time to get a good look at just how crummy that field is to play football on!

Below is all you need to know to follow on Monday.

Time, TV, and streaming info

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, Calif.

Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, Calif. TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Odds: The Broncos opened as 2.5-point favorites for Monday’s game.

In SB Nation’s Week 16 expert NFL picks, four of the seven making picks think the Broncos will win, leaving three picking Oakland. The OddsShark computer is also going with Oakland, while the coin flip landed on Denver.