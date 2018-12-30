Spread picks for every NFL game in Week 17

We’re back for Week 17 of the 2018 NFL season, and the end is nigh! The regular season wraps up this weekend with three playoff spots still to be determined. We get a heavy dose of 4:25 p.m. ET games with teams competing for playoff berths and positioning. The day wraps up with a Sunday Night Football contest between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts for the final AFC playoff berth.

We’re back for another week of picks against the spread to get you ready for this final weekend of regular season action. There is nothing quite like a little football gambling to make games that much more exciting. This season, I am taking part in the Westgate SuperContest. SB Nation’s partners over at Odds Shark are sponsoring my entry again. The contest requires selecting five games each week and picking them against the spread.

I’ll be offering up all five SuperContest entries each week, along with picks against the spread for every game each week. I went 2-3 with my Week 16 SuperContest picks, and 8-8 for for my total picks. I’m now 38-38-4 for the year in the SuperContest. Here are my SuperContest entries for Week 17.

Lions (+8) over PACKERS

Browns (+6) over RAVENS

Falcons (+1) over BUCCANEERS

VIKINGS (-4.5) over Bears

RAMS (-10) over 49ers

Here are all my picks for Week 17 (home team in caps):

GIANTS vs. Cowboys (+6.5): Giants

CHIEFS vs. Raiders (+13.5): Raiders

SAINTS vs. Panthers (+8.5): Saints

PATRIOTS vs. Jets (+13.5): Patriots

WASHINGTON vs. Eagles (-6.5): Eagles

PACKERS vs. Lions (+8): Lions

TEXANS vs. Jaguars (+6.5): Texans

RAVENS vs. Browns (+6): Browns

BUCCANEERS vs. Falcons (+1): Falcons

BILLS vs. Dolphins (+3.5): Bills

TITANS vs. Colts (-3): Colts

STEELERS vs. Bengals (+14.5): Steelers

VIKINGS vs. Bears (+4.5): Vikings

BRONCOS vs. Chargers (-6.5): Chargers

SEAHAWKS vs. Cardinals (+13.5): Cardinals

RAMS vs. 49ers (+10): Rams