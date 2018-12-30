Spread picks for every NFL game in Week 17

We’re back for Week 17 of the 2018 NFL season, and the end is nigh! The regular season wraps up this weekend with three playoff spots still to be determined. We get a heavy dose of 4:25 p.m. ET games with teams competing for playoff berths and positioning. The day wraps up with a Sunday Night Football contest between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts for the final AFC playoff berth.
We’re back for another week of picks against the spread to get you ready for this final weekend of regular season action. There is nothing quite like a little football gambling to make games that much more exciting. This season, I am taking part in the Westgate SuperContest. SB Nation’s partners over at Odds Shark are sponsoring my entry again. The contest requires selecting five games each week and picking them against the spread.
I’ll be offering up all five SuperContest entries each week, along with picks against the spread for every game each week. I went 2-3 with my Week 16 SuperContest picks, and 8-8 for for my total picks. I’m now 38-38-4 for the year in the SuperContest. Here are my SuperContest entries for Week 17.
Lions (+8) over PACKERS
Browns (+6) over RAVENS
Falcons (+1) over BUCCANEERS
VIKINGS (-4.5) over Bears
RAMS (-10) over 49ers
Here are all my picks for Week 17 (home team in caps):
GIANTS vs. Cowboys (+6.5): Giants
CHIEFS vs. Raiders (+13.5): Raiders
SAINTS vs. Panthers (+8.5): Saints
PATRIOTS vs. Jets (+13.5): Patriots
WASHINGTON vs. Eagles (-6.5): Eagles
PACKERS vs. Lions (+8): Lions
TEXANS vs. Jaguars (+6.5): Texans
RAVENS vs. Browns (+6): Browns
BUCCANEERS vs. Falcons (+1): Falcons
BILLS vs. Dolphins (+3.5): Bills
TITANS vs. Colts (-3): Colts
STEELERS vs. Bengals (+14.5): Steelers
VIKINGS vs. Bears (+4.5): Vikings
BRONCOS vs. Chargers (-6.5): Chargers
SEAHAWKS vs. Cardinals (+13.5): Cardinals
RAMS vs. 49ers (+10): Rams
