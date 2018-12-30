Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee is broadcasting his first NFL game and having some fun with it. McAfee was assigned the Week 17 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions when Lions kicker Matt Prater threw a touchdown pass that left McAfee especially animated.

When Prater completed the pass to tight end Levine Toilolo, McAfee started screaming “Let’s go!” before pouring praise on the throw.

“Matt Prater has the NFL’s longest field goal. He’s a man who is a legend. He’s kicked long balls, he’s kicked game winners, and here in Lambeau in December gets a cadence with the leg lift like Peyton Manning, no laces and delivers a dime in the corner of the end zone!”

McAfee also said, “when you have an elite quarterback like Matthew Stafford — AND MATT PRATER — you’re gonna win games.”

Listen to it yourself.

MATT PRATER TD PASS!



And @PatMcAfeeShow on the call is absolutely perfect.



: CBS #OnePride pic.twitter.com/vBRCLR9esO — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2018

McAfee’s stay with the NFL might be a short one. McAfee recently signed a multiyear deal with the WWE to announce matches for them, something he called “a dream come true”.

McAfee has been vocal about wanting to make it in sports broadcasting, saying that he wanted to take over the “bum ass media that’s in sports right now.”

His dreams might come true if he’s able to continue to show the enthusiasm that pumps life into special teams play.