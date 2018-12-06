Week 14 NFL Survivor strategy and picks

Welcome back for Week 14 of the NFL season! We had a rather crazy Week 13, with the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, and Jacksonville Jaguars all springing upsets. It’s safe to say most Survivor pools saw some hits.

For those new to the contest, a Survivor pool involves picking one team each week that you think will win. If your team wins in Week 1, you can make a pick in Week 2. If your team wins in Week 2, you can make a pick in Week 3, and so on. The catch is that you cannot pick a team twice. You could very well use a heavy favorite in Week 1, but you won’t have access to them later in the year if you’re alive in the closing weeks.

There is plenty of strategy in determining which team you will take each week, and SB Nation is here to help. We’ll take a look at the safest choices, best value picks, and then two trap picks.

Safest picks

Los Angeles Chargers over Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers over Oakland Raiders

The Bengals and Raiders stink. Maybe there’s a trap in there, but they’re bad teams.

Best value

Houston Texans over Indianapolis Colts

The Texans are rolling, and they present a more significant defensive challenge for the Colts. I think Indianapolis bounces back after an ugly performance against the Jaguars, but now might be the time to use the Texans.

New Orleans Saints over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Saints probably bounce back from their loss in Dallas, but Tampa is a tough one to figure out week-to-week. I could see the Saints winning this game by at least three scores, but an upset is not out of the picture entirely.