Here’s how the Patriots could still miss the playoffs

The New England Patriots only needed a win in Week 14 to clinch the AFC East title for about the 232nd straight season. They almost had it, but the Miami Dolphins pulled off a miracle lateral on the last play of the game for a walk-off upset win. A win in Week 15 against the Steelers would have done the trick too. But Tom Brady couldn’t pull off a last-second touchdown drive to tie it up and force overtime.

We thought that this was most likely just a speed bump, and it still might be. The Patriots still are the favorites to win the AFC East, but if these last two games proved anything it’s that there’s still hope for the Patriots haters out there.

Maybe you can convince yourself that Tom Brady has slowed down enough at age 41 that this season won’t end with another trip to the Super Bowl for the Patriots. It’s not that hard to do.

The Patriots have dropped to 9-5, their first five-loss season since 2009. That drops them to the third seed in the AFC.

It’s fun to imagine the best dynasty in NFL history crumbling in the worst way possible — even if we all know it won’t. But as long as it’s still possible, let’s dream up the doomsday scenario that causes the Patriots to miss the playoffs for the first time since Matt Cassel was at quarterback. There’s only one possibility left.

2. The Dolphins win out; Patriots lose out

New England has to lose both of their last two games and Miami has to win both of their last two games in order for the Patriots to miss the postseason.

Both teams lost this week, which keeps the Dolphins two games back from the Patriots in the AFC East standings.

But losing out will be tough. The Patriots’ last two games are back-to-back home games against the Bills and Jets. Then again, you never know with this Patriots team.

For the Dolphins, a win this week against the Vikings would have made this scenario much more viable than betting on the Patriots to lose to the Bills and Jets. As for the Dolphins winning out, they have the Jaguars and Bills left on the schedule, which should be two easy games. However, both of those teams are in the top 10 in total defense. So that could be difficult for the Dolphins offense to handle.

And there you have it. The AFC sends the Dolphins, Steelers, Texans, Chiefs, Chargers, and Ravens to the playoffs. It leaves the Patriots watching from home.

We all know it’s not going to end that way. The Patriots don’t spiral, not with the AFC East’ cellar dwellers left to play, and it’s the reason they’ll win an NFL-record 10th consecutive division title.

Even if they do get to the playoffs, they’ll most likely have to play on the road, where they’re only 3-4 in the Brady/Belichick era. The last road game they won in the postseason was in 2007. They’re 2-6 on the road this season.

Is this how the Patriots dynasty ends?