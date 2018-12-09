Spread picks for every NFL game in Week 14

We’re back for Week 14 of the 2018 NFL season, and coming down the home stretch of the regular season. The Los Angeles Rams have clinched a playoff berth, and more clinching scenarios loom. The Tennessee Titans got the week started with an easy win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, led by Derrick Henry’s monster performance. It was a big win for Tennessee as they look to remain in the wild card chase.

We’re back for another week of picks against the spread to get you ready for Week 14 Sunday. There is nothing quite like a little football gambling to make games that much more exciting.

This season, I am taking part in the Westgate SuperContest. SB Nation’s partners over at Odds Shark are sponsoring my entry again. The contest requires selecting five games each week and picking them against the spread.

I’ll be offering up all five SuperContest entries each week, along with picks against the spread for every game each week. I went 3-2 with my Week 12 SuperContest picks, and 6-10 for for my total picks. I’m now 28-33-4 for the year in the SuperContest. Here are my SuperContest entries for Week 14.

Ravens (+6.5) over CHIEFS

BEARS (+3) over Rams

WASHINGTON (+3.5) over Giants

49ERS (+4.5) over Broncos

COWBOYS (-3.5) over Eagles

Here are all my picks for Week 14 (home team in caps):

TITANS vs. Jaguars (+4.5): Jaguars — LOSS

CHIEFS vs. Ravens (+6.5): Ravens

TEXANS vs. Colts (+5): Texans

BROWNS vs. Panthers (-2.5): Browns

PACKERS vs. Falcons (+5.5): Packers

BUCCANEERS vs. Saints (-8): Saints

BILLS vs. Jets (+3): Jets

DOLPHINS vs. Patriots (-7.5): Patriots

BEARS vs. Rams (-3): Bears

WASHINGTON vs. Giants (-3.5): Washington

49ERS vs. Broncos (-4.5): 49ers

CHARGERS vs. Bengals (+14): Chargers

CARDINALS vs. Lions (-2.5): Lions

COWBOYS vs. Eagles (+3.5): Cowboys

RAIDERS vs. Steelers (-10.5): Raiders

SEAHAWKS vs. Vikings (+3.5): Vikings