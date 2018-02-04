The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots will face each other in Super Bowl LIII, and as with all NFL games, one team will be considered “home” and one will be considered “away.” This is despite the game taking place in Atlanta, which is decidedly NOT New England or Los Angeles, I’m told.

On game day, the Patriots will be considered the away team, and will suit up in the away team’s locker room. That’s because the NFL rotates between the NFC and the AFC each year. Last year, the Patriots were the home team at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

This means the Rams will be the home team.

For those who like numbers that almost certainly mean nothing, the designated away teams have won 31 out of 52 Super Bowls to date, or 59.6 percent of the time. The Patriots are 3-2 in the Super Bowl when wearing road uniforms.

The home team is given a choice as to whether it will wear its home colored jerseys or away jerseys. It almost always dons the home jerseys, but six times in history a team has chosen to wear its away jerseys, including the Patriots last year, which meant the “away” Eagles wore their “home” green jerseys last time around.

This year, the Rams fully plan on wearing the home colors, and are taking it a step further by wearing throwback blue jerseys and helmets during the game. The San Francisco 49ers are the only team to have worn a throwback or alternate during a Super Bowl, when they beat the Chargers in 1995.