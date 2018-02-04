The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face each other in Super Bowl 55, and as with all NFL games, one team will be considered “home” and one will be considered “away.” This year, though, the Bucs will be the first team to appear in a Super Bowl played at its home stadium.

While playing in its home of Raymond James Stadium, the Bucs are considered the designated “home team” in the 2021 Super Bowl because the league alternates between AFC and NFC each year. Last year, the Chiefs were the home team, but this time they will be the away team.

For those who like numbers that almost certainly mean nothing, the designated away teams have won 32 out of 54 Super Bowls to date, or 59.3 percent of the time.

The home team is given a choice as to whether it will wear its home colored jerseys or away jerseys. It almost always dons the home jerseys, but in 2021 the Buccaneers will become the seventh team to wear their white road jerseys as the home team. The Chiefs will don their red uniforms once again as they defend their Super Bowl title.