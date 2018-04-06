2018 NFL mock draft: SB Nation’s writers make their picks

All 32 of SB Nation’s NFL team brands are sending their best and brightest to make picks for the first round of this year’s draft. Forget Mel Kiper and Mike Mayock, this is what the real experts about each one of these teams would do if they were in the draft room making the calls.
Apr 6, 2018, 7:30am EDT
April 20, 2018
Don’t worry, Eagles, there’s plenty of talent for the 32nd pick!
If Texas tackle Connor Williams can revert to form, Philadelphia gets a player with top-10 pure talent.
April 20, 2018
Rashaan Evans would be a steal for the Patriots
If New England doesn’t make a big splash with a quarterback, the Alabama linebacker can push for a starting job.
April 20, 2018
Josh Jackson a luxury choice for the Vikings
Minnesota doesn’t have a lot of needs, but the Iowa cornerback would be a good value.
April 19, 2018
Will Hernandez would complete Jacksonville’s offensive line
Leonard Fournette could now be running behind one of the league’s best offensive lines.
April 19, 2018
Derrius Guice could help the Steelers move on from Le’Veon Bell
A tough decision gets made for Pittsburgh in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft.
April 19, 2018
The Saints get an edge player early in Sam Hubbard
The versatile Ohio State defender is a fit in New Orleans in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft.
April 18, 2018
Taven Bryan can add disruption for the Falcons
Defensive tackle is obviously Atlanta’s biggest team need, and the Florida lineman fits.
April 18, 2018
A surprise pass rusher could be in store for the Titans
Tennessee may have to reach to fill a big need in the draft.
April 18, 2018
Drafting James Washington would do wonders for the Panthers offense
The Panthers are an up-and-down franchise, but the Oklahoma State wide receiver could help keep them in the playoffs.
April 17, 2018
Mike McGlinchey could be an instant starter for the Patriots
After losing Nate Solder, the Notre Dame tackle is the player New England needs.
April 17, 2018
The Bills should pick the next great middle linebacker
After landing Josh Allen in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft, Buffalo goes defense.
April 17, 2018
The Bengals need a center, and there’s none better than Billy Price
Cincinnati can stay local and get the player they need.
April 16, 2018
Marcus Davenport could be Detroit’s pass rusher of the future
The UTSA edge talent is the choice for the Lions in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft.
April 16, 2018
Da’Ron Payne can fix the Cowboys’ defense
After finishing in the bottom half of the league in run defense, the Alabama lineman is a fit in Dallas.
April 16, 2018
The Seahawks could shock everyone by taking Lamar Jackson
Here is the single craziest pick ever in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft.
April 13, 2018
The Chargers need Isaiah Wynn to make a final push with Philip Rivers
The Georgia offensive lineman can play a number of roles in Los Angeles.
April 13, 2018
Is Calvin Ridley the WR the Ravens and Joe Flacco need?
If the Alabama star can’t turn around Baltimore’s offense, the elite questions will be dead.
April 13, 2018
Harold Landry is a risk for the Cardinals instead of a quarterback
In the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft, Arizona take an edge rusher instead of Lamar Jackson of Louisville.
April 12, 2018
Denzel Ward would be a draft steal for the Packers
The Ohio State star would be an instant-impact player in Green Bay.
April 12, 2018
Vita Vea is the obvious choice for Washington
Value and need are actualized in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft.
April 12, 2018
Bills get a QB, and they didn’t have to trade up!
If the Bills can get the Wyoming quarterback without trading up the roster can be shaped around him.
April 11, 2018
Roquan Smith is the player who can keep the Dolphins from taking a QB
In the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft, Miami get a quarterback of the defense in Roquan Smith.
April 11, 2018
Is Maurice Hurst the best pick for the Raiders?
The Michigan product is head to the Raiders in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft, but is he the best pick?
April 11, 2018
Minkah Fitzpatrick is a pick without fault for the 49ers
San Francisco can go a number of directions with the ninth choice, but the Alabama defensive back is the right one.
April 10, 2018
Bears have to think defense in the 1st round
Virginia Tech’s Tremaine Edmunds would be the playmaker Chicago needs.