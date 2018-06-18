What was once an open taboo around the country will become mainstream before we know it. Legalized sports gambling is coming to a state near you ... soon! Since the Supreme Court ruled that individual states should have the right to decide for themselves if they want sports gambling, we have seen two states legalize gambling already, New Jersey and Delaware. It’s the wave of the future.

Luckily for me, I’ve been gambling on football (and other sports) since I retired. I feel comfortable discussing the industry, and I’m going to start with some simple NFL team win totals for this season focusing on the over win totals I like.

Let’s start with two teams that have criminally low win totals.

My favorite over for win totals for the season is the Arizona Cardinals.

It’s currently set at 5.5 with the over at -150. So you have to pay $100 to win $67. It’s not the best value, but I like it anyway.

The Cardinals went 8-8 last season, but it felt like they went 4-12. They finished .500 without their stud running back David Johnson, who missed 15 games for a wrist injury, and quarterback Carson Palmer, who missed half the season. Blaine Gabbert lead the Cardinals to end the season, and the team was competitive. Part of the reason for that was now retired head coach Bruce Arians. It also had a lot to do with the Cardinals being above average on defense. Chandler Jones had 17.5 sacks. This year, Marcus Golden returns to pair with Jones.

Arizona drafted Josh Rosen and signed Sam Bradford, who’s serviceable when healthy, which is always the biggest question with him. However, and I’ve believed this for awhile, I think Rosen could be the best quarterback in the 2018 class, and he’s going to play sooner rather than later.

New head coach Steve Wilks will continue to push the defense. Mike McCoy, a trusted veteran offensive coordinator, should work wonders to improve the offense.

Take the Cardinals over win total.

Another win total I’m buying is for the New York Giants to go over 6.5 at -155.

Again, the value isn’t the greatest, but this Giants offense is loaded. Ben McAdoo is gone and Pat Shurmur has taken over. Shurmur’s offense fits the Giants personnel much better than McAdoo.

For starters, he will be able to use the Giants’ explosive offense weapons in a manner that better suits their abilities. The West Coast offense uses formations, stacks and shifts to work guys open. It will allow Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram to get into the open field.

Add in the additions of Nate Solder and Will Hernandez to the offensive line along with drafting running back Saquon Barkley, and the offense should be full steam ahead in 2018.

I know, I know, what about Eli Manning? He can still play. We saw late in the season when he threw for 400 yards against the Eagles in an offense that never matched what he has done well in his career.

If we turn the attention towards the defense, they have Oliver Vernon and Snacks Harrison upfront to go with Landon Collins and Janoris Jenkins in the back end. Add in defensive coordinator James Bettcher from Arizona, who’s Cardinals ranked in the top six in yards allowed in each of Bettcher’s three seasons as defensive coordinator.

I love the Giants to make the over!