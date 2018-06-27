On Frank Gore’s final touch as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, he took a second-and-8 handoff from Jacoby Brissett, bounced it outside, turned on his geriatric jets, burst forward for 9 yards, stayed in bounds, and clinched the W for his team.

Oh, it also pushed him over 1,200 yards from scrimmage on the year, extending his record of consecutive seasons reaching that mark to 12, which should stand until the sun burns out.

No other player had that many seasons with 1,200 total yards period, and only two guys — Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith — have had that many seasons hitting even 1,000.

Only three other players — Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, and Lamar Miller — have active streaks of even four seasons. So the earliest it could even theoretically be broken is 2025, if Brown can top 1,200 every single year from his age-30 season thru his age-37 season. Good luck, AB.

The other remarkable part of this streak is the fact that it didn’t come to an end in 2010. In the 49ers’ 11th game that year, a Monday nighter in the desert, Gore broke his hip in the first quarter, costing him the final 36.1 percent of the season. But for Frank Gore, 63.9 percent of the season was enough. He’d already reached that 1,200 mark, clearing the way to propel his streak of immortality forward for another seven years.

It’ll surely come to an end in 2018 as Gore enters the twilight of his career and settles into a reserve role with the Dolphins behind Kenyan Drake. But you’ll have plenty of time to appreciate Gore’s record — it’ll be around for the rest of your life.