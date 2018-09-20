The worst NFL teams that are the best bets in Week 3

The 2018 NFL season is entering Week 3, and we still have more questions than answers about who is good and who is bad. There are a handful of teams we know are going to remain bad, a handful of teams we know will be consistently good, and then a whole bunch of teams that could end up anywhere on the spectrum.

There are going to be plenty of awful teams in the NFL, and an assortment of fan bases across the league will finish the season disappointed in some way. However, when it comes to gambling, you can always win money on bad teams. Each week this season, we’re going to take a look at some of the bad teams around the league that have a favorable spread worth considering. When you only have to lose by X amount of points, as opposed to winning outright, everyone can be a winner!

All odds, courtesy of OddsShark.

The Bills are an atrocious football team. They have little to no chance of winning this game. And yet, when you get spreads this high into double-digits, there’s no chance I’m taking the Vikings. Minnesota tied the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, and this has letdown written all over it. They should win this game, but I could see a backdoor cover for the Bills.

The Cardinals are a dumpster fire right now, and Sam Bradford is offering no answers on offense. They host a Bears squad coming off a big win over the Seattle Seahawks, and a near win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. There is letdown potential here following back-to-back primetime games, but they are also traveling west on a short week, and more importantly, there offense isn’t any good. Chicago has scored five touchdowns this season, two of which are defensive scores and two of which are scores on scripted opening drives. I’d actually feel more comfortable if Bradford was benched for this game, but it’s still got trap written all over it for Chicago.

You get a pair of 0-2 teams, both looking to save their season. I don’t see a blowout either way, but this is an easy line for the Giants to cover. Eli Manning is playing with a fork sticking out of his back, but that line is just a little too big for my liking. This strictly about playing the number, not the team.