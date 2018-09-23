After the Cleveland Browns kicked off the weekend by notching their first win in 635 days, Sunday in the NFL will have a lot to live up to Week 3’s lofty standards. But there are at least a few intriguing matchups among Sunday’s 14 games — and trade rumors. First it was Earl Thomas. Now it’s Le’Veon Bell.

For now, let’s watch some football. Be sure to follow along here for updates throughout Sunday as we keep track of all the moments everyone will be talking about Monday.

Patrick Mahomes is a god

How is this even possible?

Um, Vikings? What are you doing?

Maybe it’s the Vikings that don’t know where Minnesota is located? Because they sure don’t look like they showed up to play against the Bills.

First, the Bills took their FIRST lead of the year on this Josh Allen (LeSean McCoy is out) touchdown run:

A Kirk Cousins fumble at the Minnesota 10 led to another easy three points for the Bills. And then ANOTHER fumble by Cousins, this time at the 27-yard line, turned into a 27-yard touchdown from Allen to Jason Croom.

Allen was also out here hurdling a dude for a first down. WHAT IS HAPPENING?

That was all in the first quarter, the most the Bills have scored in that period since 2011. The Vikings were 14-point favorites.

The bloodshed didn’t stop there, either. A couple plays after the Vikings’ fourth personal foul penalty of the game, the Bills went for it on fourth-and-goal. Allen quarterback sneaked it in for a 24-0 lead.

Hey there, Carson Wentz

In his first game since tearing his ACL last December, Wentz picked up right where he left off ... well, sorta. His first throw of the day was high, likely due to a little too much excitement.

After that, Wentz was sharping, going 5 of 7 on the Eagles’ first drive against the Colts. He connected with tight end Dallas Goedert for a 13-yard touchdown.

Jordy Nelson is not missing

Nelson had a slow start to his Raiders career, with just five catches for 53 yards in his first two games. But he came out on fire against the Dolphins. The 33-year-old had three catches for 139 yards and a touchdown ... in the first six minutes of the game.

Rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick was having a tough time covering Nelson. Maybe he shouldn’t have tried to trademark Fitzmagic?

Drew Brees has a historic day ... against the Saints’ biggest rival

Coming into Sunday, Brees only needed 14 more completions to top Brett Favre for most ever in NFL history.

Brees added four on the first drive against the Falcons, including a 4-yard touchdown to Ted Ginn Jr.

Ted Ginn Jr. puts us on the board first with a 4-yard touchdown reception! #NOvsATL pic.twitter.com/BgnvK10Sea — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 23, 2018

By the second quarter, Brees had the record.

Sunday Week 3 NFL schedule

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 3 Preview

The big story on Sunday is the return of Carson Wentz under center for the Philadelphia Eagles, who host the Indianapolis Colts in a battle of 1-1 teams. Wentz will start at quarterback less than 10 months after tearing his ACL and LCL, trying to spark a Philly offense that through two games ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored and 24th in yards.

The Atlanta Falcons host the New Orleans Saints in an NFC South rivalry tilt, though both teams are looking up at the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will hope to ride Fitzmagic on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pat Mahomes II will try to add to his prolific touchdown totals for the Kansas City Chiefs, who host the San Francisco 49ers. Out west we have the battle of Los Angeles with the Rams hosting the Chargers.

The nightcap on Sunday is in Detroit, with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots face his former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, first-year coach of the Lions on Sunday Night Football.