Spread picks for every NFL game in Week 4

We’re back for Week 4 of the 2018 NFL season, and we had a wild one to open things. The Los Angeles Rams won a 38-31 shootout over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football to get the week started. Jared Goff is clearly legit, and this Rams team is absolutely rolling.

The return of football means fantasy football and gambling are back in our lives. There is nothing quite like a little football gambling to make games that much more exciting. This season, I am taking part in the Westgate SuperContest. SB Nation’s partners over at Odds Shark are sponsoring my entry again. The contest requires selecting five games each week and picking them against the spread.

I’ll be offering up all five SuperContest entries each week, along with picks against the spread for every game each week. Week 2 was an abject disaster. I managed 11-5 for my total picks, and had a 4-1 performance in the SuperContest. I not stand 8-6-1 for the year. Here are my SuperContest entries for Week 4.

COWBOYS (-3) over Lions

Detroit comes into this game having upset New England. It was a much-needed win, but the Patriots appear to be not nearly as good as projected entering the season. There is an overreaction of bettors to Detroit. Dak Prescott and company win by more than a field goal.

PACKERS (-9.5) over Bills

The lookahead line on this game was Packers -14.5. Since, the Packers lost to Washington and the Bills upset Minnesota. There is a lot of love for the Bills, but a 5.5 point swing? Aaron Rodgers’ health remains a concern, but I like these two stats: Rodgers-led Packers teams are 23-11 ATS (67.6 percent) coming off a loss and 9-5 ATS when favored by more than a touchdown in this spot.

Eagles (-4) over TITANS

The defending champs are struggling with consistency, but each week Carson Wentz is back could show some improvement in their offense. Add in the likely return of Alshon Jeffery and facing a middle of the pack Titans defense, and I think we see a little more from the Philly offense in Week 4. Marcus Mariota is not at 100 percent, and while this could be an ugly game, we’ll see the Eagles cover the number.

49ers (+10) over CHARGERS

The 49ers have lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season, which swung the line from -4.5 to as high as 11.5. I would have preferred 10.5 over 10, but the Chargers defense is bad enough that San Francisco should be able to hang close. C.J. Beathard is a downgrade, but in year two with Kyle Shanahan, not nearly as big a downgrade against bad defenses.

Ravens (+3) over STEELERS

The Steelers got their first win against a seemingly good Bucs team, but that is leading to some overrating of Pittsburgh heading into Week 4. Baltimore is playing solid ball, with their only loss coming in a short week against a potentially decent Bengals team. Look for Baltimore to win this one outright.

Here are all my picks for Week 4:

RAMS vs. Vikings (+7): Vikings — PUSH

PATRIOTS vs. Dolphins (+6.5): Patriots

COLTS vs. Texans (+1): Texans

FALCONS vs. Bengals (+5): Bengals

PACKERS vs. Bills (+9.5): Packers

COWBOYS vs. Lions (+3): Cowboys

JAGUARS vs. Jets (+7.5): Jaguars

BEARS vs. Buccaneers (+3): Bears

TITANS vs. Eagles (-4): Eagles

CARDINALS vs. Seahawks (-3): Cardinals

RAIDERS vs. Browns (+2.5): Raiders

CHARGERS vs. 49ers (+10): 49ers

GIANTS vs. Saints (-3.5): Saints

STEELERS vs. Ravens (+3): Ravens

BRONCOS vs. Chiefs (-5): Broncos