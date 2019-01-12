The Dallas Cowboys got a home playoff game, and they managed to best the Seattle Seahawks to advance to the divisional round, where they will face the completely stacked Los Angeles Rams. Saturday’s game is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX (live streaming via fuboTV).
It will be played at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the Rams will be well-rested thanks to a first-round bye.
Dallas narrowly avoided an upset against the Seahawks, winning that game, 24-22. Dak Prescott made a huge play with his legs in the fourth quarter, while weapons Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper both had good games. Dallas was trailing going into the fourth, but scored two touchdowns to hold off Seattle, who scored a touchdown of their own with under a minute to go. They could not, however, secure the onside kick, giving Dallas the win.
Prescott finished that game 22-for-33 for 226 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown, while Cooper caught seven of his passes for 106 yards. Elliott carried the ball 26 times for 137 yards and a touchdown.
It was something of an uneven season for the Cowboys, who at times looked quite unlike a playoff team but who ultimately pulled it together in the latter half of the season. They started the season with a 3-4 record, but after the bye week won seven of their remaining nine games.
The Rams loaded up on talent this offseason, bringing in multiple big-name free agents and securing several big trades. Offensively, Jared Goff looks like a star, as evidenced by his 32 touchdowns and 4,688 yards this past season. Todd Gurley had 1,251 rushing yards to go with 17 rushing touchdowns.
But on defense is where the Rams get scary. Aaron Donald is a machine that cannot be stopped under any circumstances, and paired with guys like Ndamukong Suh, Dante Fowler Jr., and defensive backs Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib — that defense is just downright scary.
Below is all you need to follow Saturday’s evening game.
Time, TV, and streaming info
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, Calif.
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO
- Odds: The Rams opened as 7-point favorites for the game, per OddsShark.
Cowboys vs. Rams news
- Cole Beasley and Blake Jarwin are the big names missing practice on the Cowboys’ injury report.
- Of course, Allen Hurns is also a big concern, as he was placed on injured reserve after a gruesome injury in the wild card round. Lance Lenoir was signed to the active roster in a corresponding move.
- Todd Gurley was a limited participant in practice, which is obviously a concern, but the chances of him missing the game are slim to none.
- The Rams’ home-field advantage is hard to define, given the recent move and the two teams in Los Angeles. How much does it really mean for them?
- Last year, field conditions were a major concern in Los Angeles, and it’s something to monitor on Saturday.
- The Rams will be wearing throwback uniforms for the game.
- There is some serious playoff history between the Rams and Cowboys.
- A 23-year curse can be broken if the Cowboys notch a win over the Rams.
Cowboys vs. Rams prediction
In the divisional round playoff picks from SB Nation, four of the six making selections think the Rams will win it, along with the OddsShark computer. The coin flip also landed on Los Angeles, while two of our experts picked the Cowboy.