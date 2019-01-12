The NFL conference championship weekend schedule is set, and will include the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in 25 years.

Kansas City got things started during the divisional weekend with a 31-13 home win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, and is back in the AFC title game for the first time since after the 1993 season. Saturday’s win snapped a dubious Chiefs streak of six consecutive home playoff defeats, and earns them another home game at Arrowhead Stadium next weekend.

The Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 20 (6:45 p.m. ET, CBS), either against the Los Angeles Chargers or New England Patriots.

During the regular season, the Chiefs lost on the road in New England, but split two games with the Chargers, with each team winning on the road.

Both NFC games in the divisional round are pending, giving us four possible combinations for the NFC Championship Game (3:05 p.m., Fox). For the early game next Sunday, we’ll either get:

Rams at Saints

Cowboys at Saints

Eagles at Rams

Eagles at Cowboys

All four matchups would be a repeat of a regular season contest. The Rams lost to both the Saints in New Orleans and at home to the Eagles, while the Cowboys beat Philadelphia twice and topped the Saints in Dallas.

Conference championship schedule

Sunday, January 20

3:05 p.m. ET: NFC Championship — Cowboys/Rams vs. Eagles/Saints (Fox)

6:45 p.m.: AFC Championship — Chargers/Patriots at Chiefs (CBS)