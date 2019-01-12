One hundred three would-be kickers tried their hand at kicking a 43-yard field goal at a Chicago brewery on Saturday, and all 103 missed, one week after Bears kicker Cody Parkey had his potential game-winning field goal as time ran out hit the upright and crossbar in a loss to the Eagles.

Goose Island Brewery in Chicago was tired of seeing all the flack Parkey was getting, so they offered fans the chance to put up or shut up.

So you know what we’re going to do? Build a dang field goal post in the middle of the street outside of our brewery, and all you pro athletes can come out and prove us wrong. 3/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

The conditions in Chicago were not ideal by any means, with snow on the ground amid flurries on a cold Saturday. It made for a beautiful setting, at least.

Thank you all so much for braving the cold and snow for today’s event, we had a blast and hope you did too! Also, not a single field goal kick attempt actually went in. pic.twitter.com/aC4kcOe3Ai — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 12, 2019

The plan to entice would-be kickers with free beer was thwarted, and Goose Island had to alter their prize strategy. Per Eater Chicago:

Turns out the promotion couldn’t clear the crossbar legally and the brewery will now give away tickets to NFL games with the grand prize winner earning a trip to Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta where the Bears will not be playing.

None of the attempts were by actual field goal kickers, so as you might imagine many of the attempts were quite bad. The first kicker really set the tone for the day:

DRUMROLL PLEASE: our first kicker #fieldgoalchallenge pic.twitter.com/4iIBqwxPa6 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 12, 2019

Spectators had to be on their toes:

Some of the tries weren’t terrible, at least. Nice helmet!

Best kick of the day, best outfit of the day. #FieldGoalChallenge pic.twitter.com/hPSCpihoeW — Ryan Smith (@RyanSmithWriter) January 12, 2019

In the end, the count was 103 field goal attempts, and zero makes.

At the very least, Bears fans did get their pound of flesh in the form of a botched attempt by this Eagles fan.

Everyone here exploded in cheers once the Eagles fan’s attempt went....poorly. #fieldgoalchallenge pic.twitter.com/bOPD1R1MRR — Ryan Smith (@RyanSmithWriter) January 12, 2019

Revenge is a dish best served cold, I guess.