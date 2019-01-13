The New Orleans Saints finished the regular season at 13-3, and now will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs after a week off due to their first-round bye. The game will be played from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and will begin at 4:40 p.m. ET on Sunday. It will be broadcast by FOX (live streaming via FuboTV, FOX Sports GO).

Philadelphia, led by Nick Foles, just barely squeaked past the Bears in the wild card round. They were in control for much of the game, but the Bears made a late comeback and were in position for a game-winning field goal that was ultimately missed after it hit the upright and then the crossbar.

In that game, Foles completed 25 of 40 passes for 266 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while the team as a whole rushed for just 42 total yards.

The Saints and Eagles also faced off in the regular season, and it was an old-fashioned beatdown, with the Saints winning, 48-7. Drew Brees threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns and wasn’t sacked once, while as a team the Saints rushed for 173 yards.

This was before Carson Wentz’s injury, and he had an awful game, completing 19 of 33 passes for 156 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions while being sacked three times. The Eagles also only managed 58 yards rushing.

It was a blowout, but perhaps the underdog Foles can take his underdog team further, which seems to be his primary strength as a quarterback. That loss to the Saints left the Eagles at 4-6 on the season, but they went on to win five of their next six games — three under Foles — to make the playoffs at 9-7.

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

4:40 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La. TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO

FuboTV, FOX Sports GO Odds: The Saints opened as 9-point favorites, but that line has narrowed throughout the week, per OddsShark.

