Eagles 14, Saints 7, 7:23, 2nd Quarter: After the fake punt, the Saints quickly moved down the field. Brees hit Michael Thomas for a 42-yard gain, and the Saints convert two fourth downs on the drive, which ended in a Kirkwood touchdown reception. We have a game!

Eagles 14, Saints 0, 11:51, 2nd Quarter: The Saints catch a break on the ensuing drive, when Foles throws a deep pass to Ertz that is caught by ... Marshon Lattimore! Not exactly who Foles was targeting. Then, facing a three-and-out, the Saints ran a fake punt and picked up the first down! They’re moving early in the second quarter.

Marshon climbed the Lattimore for this pick



: @Saints pic.twitter.com/UTeWoHV32z — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) January 13, 2019

Eagles 14, Saints 0, 0:29 of 1st Quarter: The Saints narrowly avoid another disaster when Brees has the ball stripped. The Eagles looked like they recovered it and then fumbled themselves, where it was then recovered by the Saints. They ruled it as a double fumble and a new set of downs for the Saints, but upon review, decided that the Eagles never actually possessed the ball, so it set up a fourth down for the Saints.

So ... not ideal. But a lot better than a turnover without the opportunity to punt!

Eagles 14, Saints 0, 4:37, 1st Quarter: After the Eagles touchdown, the Saints got the ball at their own 25-yard line, but they go three-and-out, giving Philadelphia the ball right back. Unfortunately, there were a couple significant injuries and the cart had to come out twice — first for Saints defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins and the second for Philadelphia offensive lineman Brandon Brooks. But a steady, lengthy drive ultimately ended with another Eagles touchdown, this one a 1-yard run from Foles to make it a 14-point game!

Eagles 7, Saints 0, 10:41, 1st Quarter: New Orleans received the opening kickoff and on the first play of the game, Drew Brees is intercepted by Crevon LeBlanc on a deep pass intended for Ted Ginn Jr! Wow, and what an interception it was!

LEBLANC GOT UP pic.twitter.com/uAWKJcqZfB — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 13, 2019

From there, the Eagles scripted a pretty perfect offensive possession. Nick Foles hit Zach Ertz for 11 yards, while Wendell Smallwood had multiple solid gains on the ground. The drive ended with a 37-yard touchdown to Jordan Matthews, and the Eagles are not playing around!

Nick Foles' first drive: 5/5 for 65 yards ... and this touchdown



@NFLpic.twitter.com/ckqGmDSHEX — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 13, 2019

The Patriots just dominated the Chargers in the divisional round of the playoffs, and now we’ll wrap things up with a game between the Eagles and Saints. We’ll have a running live blog of the action, including highlights and other information. Below, you can find a preview and all the streaming/viewing information you need. Stick with it right here!

The New Orleans Saints finished the regular season at 13-3, and now will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs after a week off due to their first-round bye. The game will be played from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and will begin at 4:40 p.m. ET on Sunday. It will be broadcast by FOX (live streaming via FuboTV, FOX Sports GO).

Philadelphia, led by Nick Foles, just barely squeaked past the Bears in the wild card round. They were in control for much of the game, but the Bears made a late comeback and were in position for a game-winning field goal that was ultimately missed after it hit the upright and then the crossbar.

In that game, Foles completed 25 of 40 passes for 266 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while the team as a whole rushed for just 42 total yards.

The Saints and Eagles also faced off in the regular season, and it was an old-fashioned beatdown, with the Saints winning, 48-7. Drew Brees threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns and wasn’t sacked once, while as a team the Saints rushed for 173 yards.

This was before Carson Wentz’s injury, and he had an awful game, completing 19 of 33 passes for 156 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions while being sacked three times. The Eagles also only managed 58 yards rushing.

It was a blowout, but perhaps the underdog Foles can take his underdog team further, which seems to be his primary strength as a quarterback. That loss to the Saints left the Eagles at 4-6 on the season, but they went on to win five of their next six games — three under Foles — to make the playoffs at 9-7.

Below is all you need to know to follow

Time, TV, and streaming info

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

4:40 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La. TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO

FuboTV, FOX Sports GO Odds: The Saints opened as 9-point favorites, but that line has narrowed throughout the week, per OddsShark.

Eagles vs. Saints news

Eagles vs. Saints prediction

In the divisional round playoff picks from SB Nation, all but one of the six experts think the Saints will win, and they’re joined by the OddsShark computer and even the all-knowing coin flip.