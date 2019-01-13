How the Patriots destroyed the Chargers and can get to the Super Bowl, explained with one Sony Michel run

The Patriots’ 41-28 blowout of the Chargers was a showcase of physical domination. The Chargers’ defense never stood a chance against New England’s steamrolling offensive line that paved the way for Sony Michel to rush for 129 yards and three touchdowns on 24 attempts.

There was one run halfway through the second quarter that was especially demoralizing — and it wasn’t even one of his scores. Sony Michel had a 40-yard run that put the Patriots inside the Chargers’ 10-yard line, and he had a gaping hole to run through courtesy of the Patriots’ offensive line.

New England was running a basic stretch run that had perfect execution to spring Michel loose for a big gain. Before Michel even got to the line of scrimmage, the play was set up for success.

The offensive line was already handling their blocks and fullback James Develin had the safety lined up right as Michel gets the ball.

Once Michel actually reached the line of scrimmage, he had a clear lane to run into. Not only was the Patriots offensive line dominating the defensive line, but center David Andrews made his way to the safety, who was hurtling toward the line of scrimmage to stop the run.

Andrews’ block on the safety actually impeded the path of the other safety as he made a failed tackle attempt on Michel. Andrews got in the way just enough to create a harder angle on the tackle as Michel was running by.

Then, Michel was off to the races. He eventually got tackled from behind by fellow rookie Derwin James, but that was after Michel had already made his way 40 yards down the field.

Here’s another angle that shows just how well the Patriots’ offensive line blocked the Chargers’ front.

Sony Michel and the Patriots ferocious offensive line will now head to Kansas City for the AFC Championship game. Kansas City had one of the worst rush defenses in the league last year giving up an even 5 yards per carry and even in their 31-13 win against the Colts they gave up 6.2 yards per carry.

This is how the Patriots can punch yet another trip to the Super Bowl. Tom Brady will obviously have to make plays, but another strong effort from their ground game will be key.