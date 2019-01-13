The Saints celebrated their win against the Eagles with locker room ski masks, Meek Mill, and Choppa Style

The Saints starting having fun immediately after they beat the Philadelphia 20-14 to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship game.

Right after the game, the Saints started celebrating in a variety of ways, from winter (or robbery) apparel and dancing to the music of one Philadelphia’s most famous musicians.

Running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara wore ski masks in the locker room after the game.

Ingram and Kamara pic.twitter.com/6QoWsideMY — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 14, 2019

New Orleans was rapping along to “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill after the game — perhaps Philadelphia’s biggest rapper.

Saints are playing Meek Mill in the locker room. Meek is from Philly, straight disrespect lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/2z1IC0pjdI — AllSaintsConsidered.com (@AllSaintsBlog) January 14, 2019

Kamara and Ingram wore ski masks to mock the Eagles after the Eagles wore them because they “stole” a playoff spot with the Vikings losing to the Bears in Week 17.

And the Saints dancing to “Choppa Style”, which seemed to become their song after Teddy Bridgewater was caught on camera doing the dance in the locker room after a game.

The Saints locker room after the game



ig: keith_kirkwood pic.twitter.com/mNbuaALxlw — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 14, 2019

The Saints are hoping that their locker room celebrations are able to continue into next week as they power their way to Atlanta for Super Bowl 53 — but first, they’ll need to beat the Rams for a second time this season in the Superdome.