Dez Bryant might actually get a Super Bowl ring

For the first time in his career, Dez Bryant is on a team in the NFC Championship — with a sizable asterisk.

Bryant spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, but that team hasn’t advanced any further than the Divisional Round in the last 23 seasons. One of those Divisional Round losses was four years ago, when Bryant appeared to catch a fourth-down pass to set up what could’ve been a game-winning touchdown. Instead, it was controversially ruled incomplete (under the new catch rules, it would’ve counted).

In 2018, he had a slightly dramatic divorce with the Cowboys, who released him to save cap space. And now he’s a member of the New Orleans Saints, who are win over the Rams away from a trip to Super Bowl 53.

The receiver hasn’t actually suited up for the Saints, though. He signed with the team in November, but tore his Achilles in his second practice in New Orleans. Now he’s on the team’s injured reserve, and still very much in line to get a championship ring if the Saints can win two more games.

And if you think that’d be a bittersweet feeling for Bryant — nope, it’s pretty much just sweet.

I’m no different from you fans who actually root for your squad.. then again I am different.. I’m with the saints..I can’t help it if God put me in this fabulous position.. little devils quit hatin if you hate me I love you — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 13, 2019

I did absolutely nothing and I’m still going to get my ring..man I’m not hurt I’ve been over that..can you tell...I’m going to support Dallas because I love the guys in the locker room.. I’m going to support the saints because they gave me a chance and want me back on the team https://t.co/pSpaORrXIJ — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 13, 2019

Bryant, 30, signed only a one-year contract with the Saints and is set to be a free agent again in the spring. But New Orleans is reportedly open to the idea of bringing back Bryant for another season and hopefully getting to actually see him in action.

Until then, Bryant will watch from home and root for the Saints to give him the Super Bowl ring that evaded him in Dallas.