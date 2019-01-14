 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dez Bryant might actually get a Super Bowl ring

Dez Bryant tore his Achilles in his second practice with the Saints, but that won’t stop him from getting a championship ring if New Orleans wins two more games.

By Adam Stites
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

For the first time in his career, Dez Bryant is on a team in the NFC Championship — with a sizable asterisk.

Bryant spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, but that team hasn’t advanced any further than the Divisional Round in the last 23 seasons. One of those Divisional Round losses was four years ago, when Bryant appeared to catch a fourth-down pass to set up what could’ve been a game-winning touchdown. Instead, it was controversially ruled incomplete (under the new catch rules, it would’ve counted).

In 2018, he had a slightly dramatic divorce with the Cowboys, who released him to save cap space. And now he’s a member of the New Orleans Saints, who are win over the Rams away from a trip to Super Bowl 53.

The receiver hasn’t actually suited up for the Saints, though. He signed with the team in November, but tore his Achilles in his second practice in New Orleans. Now he’s on the team’s injured reserve, and still very much in line to get a championship ring if the Saints can win two more games.

And if you think that’d be a bittersweet feeling for Bryant — nope, it’s pretty much just sweet.

Bryant, 30, signed only a one-year contract with the Saints and is set to be a free agent again in the spring. But New Orleans is reportedly open to the idea of bringing back Bryant for another season and hopefully getting to actually see him in action.

Until then, Bryant will watch from home and root for the Saints to give him the Super Bowl ring that evaded him in Dallas.

