The Saints’ viral ‘Choppa Style’ locker room celebration is now a T-shirt for Who Dat nation

Choppa Style has taken over the New Orleans Saints locker room.

It started making waves in December when backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater pulled out the Choppa move as he was celebrating the Saints’ NFC South title.

Since then, Choppa’s famous song has quickly become the Saints’ unofficial postseason anthem and a post-game viral sensation. Everyone from Michael Thomas to Sean Payton to Drew Brees’ kids have gotten in on the dance as the Saints have inched closer to the Super Bowl. Choppa even showed up to perform the song at Drew Brees’ surprise 40th birthday party.

So of course, you know the Saints were pulling out all the Choppa Style dance moves after their 24-10 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

After all, it’s Nola. They know how to party.

The Saints locker room after the game



With one win separating the Saints from Super Bowl 53 and a trip to Atlanta (that’d be wild), a new “Choppa Style” T-shirt has dropped just in time for Who Dat nation to order one before Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Check it out.

If the Saints can take care of business on Sunday, New Orleans will be headed back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2010, when they beat Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts.

And as we mentioned, Super Bowl 53 is in Atlanta, which means there could be a whoooole lot of “Choppa Style” celebrations coming to the ATL.

That would be epic.