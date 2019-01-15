The Saints’ trip to the NFC Championship isn’t the only thing Drew Brees is celebrating this week. The future Hall of Fame quarterback also turned 40 years old on Jan. 15.

So, to toast Drew Brees on his 40th birthday, here are 40 stats from Brees’ decorated 18-year-and-counting career in the NFL.

1. His career completion percentage is 67.3 percent.

This is an NFL record.

2. He had seven consecutive seasons with 4,500 passing yards.

This is also an NFL record.

3. He recorded the most passing yards per game in a single season in 2011, with 342.3 yards per game.

Oh yeah, this is an NFL record as well.

4. Brees has thrown for 520 regular season touchdowns in his career, which puts him second all-time behind Peyton Manning.

Manning threw for 539 touchdowns in his career, a number Brees will certainly pass during the 2019 regular season. Tom Brady is right behind Brees, at 517.

5. Brees has led the league in completion percentage five times: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2017, 2018.

Brees threw for at least 4,000 yards in all of these seasons except in 2018. He finished with 3,992 yards in 15 games in 2018, sitting out Week 17 to prepare for the playoffs.

6. He’s had one season over 20 interceptions — 22 in 2010.

Even though he threw 22 interceptions that season, Brees didn’t lead the league in interceptions. Eli Manning took the crown there with 25 interceptions.

7. In 2018, Brees had a single-season career high with four rushing touchdowns.

That was just 13 touchdowns off from Todd Gurley’s league-leading 17 touchdowns on the ground.

8. Brees has 22 rushing touchdowns for his career.

Brees has some work to do if he’s going to catch Emmitt Smith’s all-time mark of 164 rushing touchdowns.

9. He’s averaged 1.6 yards per carry over his career.

1.6 yards per carry isn’t anything to brag about, but it does make him a pretty safe option on quarterback sneaks.

10. Brees led the league in yards per attempt in 2017 with 8.1.

He also completed a league-high 72 percent of his passes that season, which was a record — until he broke it in 2018 with a 74.4 percent completion percentage.

11. Brees owns the record for most career completions with 6,586.

Brett Favre is in second place with 6,300 completions.

12. And the record for most completions in a season with 471 in 2016.

That was 35 more completions than Joe Flacco, who finished in second place that year with 436 completions.

13. Brees has the most career 300-yard passing games with 115.

More NFL records for Brees!

14. He has eight more 300-yard passing games in the playoffs.

The most yards Brees has thrown for in a playoff game was 466 in a 45-28 win over the Detroit Lions in January 2012.

15. Also, the most 400-yard passing games with 16.

The most yards Brees has thrown in a single game was 510 yards in a 31-16 loss to the Bengals in 2006.

16. Oh yeah, he has the most 5,000-yard seasons in NFL history with 5.

Brees threw for 5,476 yards in 2011, which was an NFL record until Peyton Manning threw for 5,477 yards in 2013.

17. Anddddd the most seasons with 30 or more passing touchdowns with 10.

Starting to think Drew Brees might be good.

18. Brees led the league in passer rating twice — in 2009 (109.6) and in 2018 (115.7)

2009 was the year that the Saints won the Super Bowl against the Indianapolis Colts. Brees is looking to add another Lombardi Trophy this year.

19. His career passer rating of 97.7 is now just ahead of Brady’s 97.6.

That puts him at third all-time behind Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.

20. Brees has five full seasons with an interception percentage under two percent — 2004, 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2018.

The lowest yards per attempt Brees had in these seasons was 7.8 YPA in 2015, which would’ve ranked 11th in the league in 2018.

21. He’s led the league in passing yards seven times as well — in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Guess what? Another NFL record.

22. Brees has two seasons with over 40 passing touchdowns in his career.

He threw 46 in 2011 and 43 in 2012.

23. Brees has only led the league in interceptions once.

He was picked off 19 times during the 2012 season, which is more interceptions than he threw in 2017 and 2018 combined (13).

24. In 2016 Brees threw a 98-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks against the Raiders.

It was the longest pass of his career.

25. Brees became the all-time leader in career passing yards in 2018 with 74,437 yards.

He passed Peyton Manning to set yet another record. If Brees plays two more years, he’ll likely be the first quarterback to ever reach 80,000 career passing yards.

26. He led the league in 2018 with seven game-winning drives according to Pro Football Reference.

That’s the most he’s ever had in a single season.

27. And Brees has 48 game-winning drives in his career.

Drew Brees is second to Peyton Manning (54) in all-time game-winning drives, according to Pro Football Reference.

28. In 14 career playoff games (and counting) Brees has thrown for 31 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions.

Brees’ playoff record is 8-6, and his postseason record at the Superdome is perfect.

29. In those 14 playoff games, Brees also has thrown for 4,510 yards.

That ties him with Dan Marino for the seventh-most ever.

30. Brees ranks fourth all-time with 322.1 passing yards per game in playoff games.

Brees’ playoff numbers would make for one hell of a regular season.

31. When Brees was at the 2001 NFL Combine, he ran a 4.83 40-yard dash.

Here’s a fun fact: Brees ran a faster 40-yard dash time than Blake Bortles, who has rushed for 6.3 yards per carry for his career.

32. Brees has caught eight passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in his career.

The 21-yard touchdown catch came in 2003 when he was a member of the San Diego Chargers. It was thrown by LaDainian Tomlinson.

33. Brees has 106 career fumbles.

That ranks 13th all-time. Favre is the career leader with 166 fumbles.

34. Brees has 115 career starts with zero interceptions.

Since 1999, only Brady has more games without an interception than Brees. Brady has 149 starts without an interception.

35. Brees has been named to 12 Pro Bowls.

That’s tied for third all-time with Champ Bailey, Ken Houston, Randall McDaniel, Jim Otto, Junior Seau, and Will Shields.

36. Brees has made 13 career tackles, but none since 2012.

That’s probably a smart idea on Brees’ part. He’s not exactly the biggest quarterback — he’s listed at 6’0, 209 pounds on the Saints’ official website. He’s also only missed one start in his career due to injury.

37. Brees has been sacked 395 times in his career...

38. But the most he’s ever been sacked in a season is 37 times in 2013.

The least he’s ever been sacked in a season is 13 times in 2008.

39. Brees has the fifth-lowest sack percentage amongst all qualifying quarterbacks at 3.88 percent.

That’s a testament to both his offensive lines over the years and his ability to get the ball out before pressure gets near to him.

40. Brees is one of three quarterbacks to beat all 32 teams as a starter.

Happy Birthday, Drew.