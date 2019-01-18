 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here are the college football teams that are losing the most early entries to the 2019 NFL draft

New, 1 comment

Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and Ohio State top the list.

By Morgan Moriarty
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Friday, the NFL granted special eligibility to 103 college football underclassmen to enter the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville. That’s just the term for players who haven’t graduated from college, which means the vast majority of juniors declaring for the draft.

Approval for underclassmen to enter the draft is pretty much just a formality, and we had public knowledge of most of these guys. But we now have the full list, so we know of a few that may have previously left their statuses unknown.

A full, sortable table is here below:

2019  NFL draft underclassmen

Player Position College
Player Position College
Ed Alexander NT LSU
Jeff Allison LB Fresno State
JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR Stanford
Mike Bell DB Fresno State
Amani Bledsoe DE Oklahoma
Mike Bell, S, S Fresno State
Amani Bledsoe DE Oklahoma
Nick Bosa DE Ohio State
Miles Boykin WR Notre Dame
A.J. Brown WR Ole Miss
Marquise Brown WR Oklahoma
Sean Bunting CB Central Michigan
Brian Burns DE Florida State
Devin Bush LB Michigan
Hamp Cheevers CB Boston College
Damarea Crockett RB Missouri
Maxx Crosby DE Eastern Michigan
Tyrel Dodson LB Texas A&M
Greg Dortch WR Wake Forest
Clifton Duck CB Appalachian State
Jovon Durante WR Florida Atlantic
David Edwards OT Wisconsin
Bobby Evans OT Oklahoma
Datryan Evans TE Friends
Noah Fant TE Iowa
Jazz Ferguson WR Northwestern State
Malik Gant DB Marshall
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S Florida
Rashan Gary DL Michigan
Zach Gentry TE Michigan
Kevin Givens DT Penn State
Jalen Guyton WR North Texas
Mecole Hardman WR Georgia
Kelvin Harmon WR N.C. State
N'Keal Harry WR Arizona State
Dwayne Haskins QB Ohio State
Darrell Henderson RB Memphis
Nate Herbig, OG, OG Stanford
Justice HiLL RB Oklahoma State
Trysten Hill DT Central Florida
T.J. Hockenson TE Iowa
Joshuwa Holloman RB Eastern Michigan
Elijah Holyfield RB Georgia
Travis Homer RB Miami
Amani Hooker DB Iowa
Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR Texas A&M
Joe Jackson, DE, DE Miami
Josh Jacobs RB Alabama
Andre James OT UCLA
Darryl Johnson DE North Carolina A&T
Diontae Johnson WR Toledo
Tyron Johnson WR Oklahoma State
Michael Jordan OG Ohio State
Vosean Joseph LB Florida
Tre Lamar LB Clemson
Dexter Lawrence DT Clemson
Justin Layne, CB Michigan State
Greg Little OT Ole Miss
David Long CB Michigan
Julian Love CB Notre Dame
Alize Mack TE Notre Dame
Alexander Mattison RB Boise State
Connor McGovern OL Penn State
D.K. Metcalf WR Ole Miss
Shareef Miller DE Penn State
Dillon Mitchell WR Oregon
David Montgomery RB Iowa State
Trayvon Mullen DB Clemson
Byron Murphy CB Washington
Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma
Isaac Nauta TE Georgia
Chidi Okeke OT Tennessee State
Ed Oliver DT Houston
Jachai Polite DE Florida
Ryan Pulley CB Arkansas
Taylor Rapp S Washington
Riley Ridley WR Georgia
Tyler Roemer OT San Diego State
Miles Sanders RB Penn State
Jordan Scarlett RB Florida
Kendall Sheffield DB Ohio State
Jeffery Simmons DT Mississippi State
Devin Singletary RB Florida Atlantic
Darius Slayton WR Auburn
Irv Smith TE Alabama
Kaden Smith TE Stanford
Savion Smith DB Alabama
Benny Snell RB Kentucky
Dredrick Snelson WR Central Florida
Jace Sternberger TE Texas A&M
Jawaan Taylor OT Florida
Darwin Thompson RB Utah State
John Ursua WR Hawaii
Kahale Warring TE San Diego State
Mike Weber RB Ohio State
Antoine Wesley WR Texas Tech
Devin White LB LSU
Kerrith Whyte Jr. RB Florida Atlantic
Greedy Williams CB LSU
James Williams RB Washington State
Joejuan Williams CB Vanderbilt
Preston Williams WR Colorado State
Quinnen Williams DT Alabama
Trayveon Williams RB Texas A&M
Mack Wilson LB Alabama

Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and Ohio State all have a total of five players on the list, including Oakland A’s prospect Kyler Murray, who declared for the draft earlier this week. Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, and Texas A&M have four players, too.

The 135 players forgoing eligibility is a record that surpasses the 119 total from 2018. Along with the 103 underclassmen eligible for the draft in April, another 32 players have graduated but still have college eligibility. Some of those bigger names include Iowa State WR Hakeen Butler, Clemson DL Clelin Ferrell, Duke QB Daniel Jones, and Buffalo QB Tyree Jackson

SB Nation’s latest mock draft has Murray going No. 7 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Ohio State DE Nick Bosa still No. 1 overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Up In NFL

This Article has a component height of 8. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...