On Friday, the NFL granted special eligibility to 103 college football underclassmen to enter the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville. That’s just the term for players who haven’t graduated from college, which means the vast majority of juniors declaring for the draft.

Approval for underclassmen to enter the draft is pretty much just a formality, and we had public knowledge of most of these guys. But we now have the full list, so we know of a few that may have previously left their statuses unknown.

2019 NFL draft underclassmen Player Position College Player Position College Ed Alexander NT LSU Jeff Allison LB Fresno State JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR Stanford Mike Bell DB Fresno State Amani Bledsoe DE Oklahoma Mike Bell, S, S Fresno State Amani Bledsoe DE Oklahoma Nick Bosa DE Ohio State Miles Boykin WR Notre Dame A.J. Brown WR Ole Miss Marquise Brown WR Oklahoma Sean Bunting CB Central Michigan Brian Burns DE Florida State Devin Bush LB Michigan Hamp Cheevers CB Boston College Damarea Crockett RB Missouri Maxx Crosby DE Eastern Michigan Tyrel Dodson LB Texas A&M Greg Dortch WR Wake Forest Clifton Duck CB Appalachian State Jovon Durante WR Florida Atlantic David Edwards OT Wisconsin Bobby Evans OT Oklahoma Datryan Evans TE Friends Noah Fant TE Iowa Jazz Ferguson WR Northwestern State Malik Gant DB Marshall Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S Florida Rashan Gary DL Michigan Zach Gentry TE Michigan Kevin Givens DT Penn State Jalen Guyton WR North Texas Mecole Hardman WR Georgia Kelvin Harmon WR N.C. State N'Keal Harry WR Arizona State Dwayne Haskins QB Ohio State Darrell Henderson RB Memphis Nate Herbig, OG, OG Stanford Justice HiLL RB Oklahoma State Trysten Hill DT Central Florida T.J. Hockenson TE Iowa Joshuwa Holloman RB Eastern Michigan Elijah Holyfield RB Georgia Travis Homer RB Miami Amani Hooker DB Iowa Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR Texas A&M Joe Jackson, DE, DE Miami Josh Jacobs RB Alabama Andre James OT UCLA Darryl Johnson DE North Carolina A&T Diontae Johnson WR Toledo Tyron Johnson WR Oklahoma State Michael Jordan OG Ohio State Vosean Joseph LB Florida Tre Lamar LB Clemson Dexter Lawrence DT Clemson Justin Layne, CB Michigan State Greg Little OT Ole Miss David Long CB Michigan Julian Love CB Notre Dame Alize Mack TE Notre Dame Alexander Mattison RB Boise State Connor McGovern OL Penn State D.K. Metcalf WR Ole Miss Shareef Miller DE Penn State Dillon Mitchell WR Oregon David Montgomery RB Iowa State Trayvon Mullen DB Clemson Byron Murphy CB Washington Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma Isaac Nauta TE Georgia Chidi Okeke OT Tennessee State Ed Oliver DT Houston Jachai Polite DE Florida Ryan Pulley CB Arkansas Taylor Rapp S Washington Riley Ridley WR Georgia Tyler Roemer OT San Diego State Miles Sanders RB Penn State Jordan Scarlett RB Florida Kendall Sheffield DB Ohio State Jeffery Simmons DT Mississippi State Devin Singletary RB Florida Atlantic Darius Slayton WR Auburn Irv Smith TE Alabama Kaden Smith TE Stanford Savion Smith DB Alabama Benny Snell RB Kentucky Dredrick Snelson WR Central Florida Jace Sternberger TE Texas A&M Jawaan Taylor OT Florida Darwin Thompson RB Utah State John Ursua WR Hawaii Kahale Warring TE San Diego State Mike Weber RB Ohio State Antoine Wesley WR Texas Tech Devin White LB LSU Kerrith Whyte Jr. RB Florida Atlantic Greedy Williams CB LSU James Williams RB Washington State Joejuan Williams CB Vanderbilt Preston Williams WR Colorado State Quinnen Williams DT Alabama Trayveon Williams RB Texas A&M Mack Wilson LB Alabama

Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and Ohio State all have a total of five players on the list, including Oakland A’s prospect Kyler Murray, who declared for the draft earlier this week. Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, and Texas A&M have four players, too.

The 135 players forgoing eligibility is a record that surpasses the 119 total from 2018. Along with the 103 underclassmen eligible for the draft in April, another 32 players have graduated but still have college eligibility. Some of those bigger names include Iowa State WR Hakeen Butler, Clemson DL Clelin Ferrell, Duke QB Daniel Jones, and Buffalo QB Tyree Jackson

SB Nation’s latest mock draft has Murray going No. 7 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Ohio State DE Nick Bosa still No. 1 overall to the Arizona Cardinals.