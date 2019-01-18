On Friday, the NFL granted special eligibility to 103 college football underclassmen to enter the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville. That’s just the term for players who haven’t graduated from college, which means the vast majority of juniors declaring for the draft.
Approval for underclassmen to enter the draft is pretty much just a formality, and we had public knowledge of most of these guys. But we now have the full list, so we know of a few that may have previously left their statuses unknown.
A full, sortable table is here below:
2019 NFL draft underclassmen
|Player
|Position
|College
|Player
|Position
|College
|Ed Alexander
|NT
|LSU
|Jeff Allison
|LB
|Fresno State
|JJ Arcega-Whiteside
|WR
|Stanford
|Mike Bell
|DB
|Fresno State
|Amani Bledsoe
|DE
|Oklahoma
|Mike Bell, S,
|S
|Fresno State
|Amani Bledsoe
|DE
|Oklahoma
|Nick Bosa
|DE
|Ohio State
|Miles Boykin
|WR
|Notre Dame
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|Ole Miss
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Oklahoma
|Sean Bunting
|CB
|Central Michigan
|Brian Burns
|DE
|Florida State
|Devin Bush
|LB
|Michigan
|Hamp Cheevers
|CB
|Boston College
|Damarea Crockett
|RB
|Missouri
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Eastern Michigan
|Tyrel Dodson
|LB
|Texas A&M
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|Wake Forest
|Clifton Duck
|CB
|Appalachian State
|Jovon Durante
|WR
|Florida Atlantic
|David Edwards
|OT
|Wisconsin
|Bobby Evans
|OT
|Oklahoma
|Datryan Evans
|TE
|Friends
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Iowa
|Jazz Ferguson
|WR
|Northwestern State
|Malik Gant
|DB
|Marshall
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|S
|Florida
|Rashan Gary
|DL
|Michigan
|Zach Gentry
|TE
|Michigan
|Kevin Givens
|DT
|Penn State
|Jalen Guyton
|WR
|North Texas
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Georgia
|Kelvin Harmon
|WR
|N.C. State
|N'Keal Harry
|WR
|Arizona State
|Dwayne Haskins
|QB
|Ohio State
|Darrell Henderson
|RB
|Memphis
|Nate Herbig, OG,
|OG
|Stanford
|Justice HiLL
|RB
|Oklahoma State
|Trysten Hill
|DT
|Central Florida
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Iowa
|Joshuwa Holloman
|RB
|Eastern Michigan
|Elijah Holyfield
|RB
|Georgia
|Travis Homer
|RB
|Miami
|Amani Hooker
|DB
|Iowa
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|Texas A&M
|Joe Jackson, DE,
|DE
|Miami
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Alabama
|Andre James
|OT
|UCLA
|Darryl Johnson
|DE
|North Carolina A&T
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Toledo
|Tyron Johnson
|WR
|Oklahoma State
|Michael Jordan
|OG
|Ohio State
|Vosean Joseph
|LB
|Florida
|Tre Lamar
|LB
|Clemson
|Dexter Lawrence
|DT
|Clemson
|Justin Layne,
|CB
|Michigan State
|Greg Little
|OT
|Ole Miss
|David Long
|CB
|Michigan
|Julian Love
|CB
|Notre Dame
|Alize Mack
|TE
|Notre Dame
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|Boise State
|Connor McGovern
|OL
|Penn State
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Ole Miss
|Shareef Miller
|DE
|Penn State
|Dillon Mitchell
|WR
|Oregon
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Iowa State
|Trayvon Mullen
|DB
|Clemson
|Byron Murphy
|CB
|Washington
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Oklahoma
|Isaac Nauta
|TE
|Georgia
|Chidi Okeke
|OT
|Tennessee State
|Ed Oliver
|DT
|Houston
|Jachai Polite
|DE
|Florida
|Ryan Pulley
|CB
|Arkansas
|Taylor Rapp
|S
|Washington
|Riley Ridley
|WR
|Georgia
|Tyler Roemer
|OT
|San Diego State
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Penn State
|Jordan Scarlett
|RB
|Florida
|Kendall Sheffield
|DB
|Ohio State
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|Mississippi State
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|Florida Atlantic
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|Auburn
|Irv Smith
|TE
|Alabama
|Kaden Smith
|TE
|Stanford
|Savion Smith
|DB
|Alabama
|Benny Snell
|RB
|Kentucky
|Dredrick Snelson
|WR
|Central Florida
|Jace Sternberger
|TE
|Texas A&M
|Jawaan Taylor
|OT
|Florida
|Darwin Thompson
|RB
|Utah State
|John Ursua
|WR
|Hawaii
|Kahale Warring
|TE
|San Diego State
|Mike Weber
|RB
|Ohio State
|Antoine Wesley
|WR
|Texas Tech
|Devin White
|LB
|LSU
|Kerrith Whyte Jr.
|RB
|Florida Atlantic
|Greedy Williams
|CB
|LSU
|James Williams
|RB
|Washington State
|Joejuan Williams
|CB
|Vanderbilt
|Preston Williams
|WR
|Colorado State
|Quinnen Williams
|DT
|Alabama
|Trayveon Williams
|RB
|Texas A&M
|Mack Wilson
|LB
|Alabama
Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and Ohio State all have a total of five players on the list, including Oakland A’s prospect Kyler Murray, who declared for the draft earlier this week. Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, and Texas A&M have four players, too.
The 135 players forgoing eligibility is a record that surpasses the 119 total from 2018. Along with the 103 underclassmen eligible for the draft in April, another 32 players have graduated but still have college eligibility. Some of those bigger names include Iowa State WR Hakeen Butler, Clemson DL Clelin Ferrell, Duke QB Daniel Jones, and Buffalo QB Tyree Jackson
SB Nation’s latest mock draft has Murray going No. 7 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Ohio State DE Nick Bosa still No. 1 overall to the Arizona Cardinals.
Loading comments...