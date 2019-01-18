Larry Fitzgerald made a hole in one while golfing with Barack Obama

When recounting tales of the this weekend at the water cooler next week, none of us will likely have a better story than Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald.

The future Hall of Fame wide receiver was golfing at Seminole Golf Club in Florida on Friday, with former President Barack Obama in his foursome. Fitzgerald stepped up to the tee at the 165-yard 13th hole and aced the par three.

Tim Rosaforte of Golf Channel recounted the event:

“I’m playing with the President of the United States and I just made a hole-in-one,” shouted Fitzgerald into his phone. “This is unbelievable!”

...

Members will say the 13th at Seminole is considered one of the hardest 18th-handicap holes one could find in golf. Fitzgerald plays to a 10.7-handicap, and eyewitnesses described the ball rolling in like a putt. Cell phones came out on the green to take photos of the moment. Among the high fives was one coming from the 44th President of the United States.

Golf is nothing new to Fitzgerald, who won the AT&T Pro-Am at Pebble Beach in 2018. In fact, he won by so much that some thought he inflated his handicap. With the PGA Tour set to stop at Pebble Beach the week after the Super Bowl, the subject of Fitzgerald’s handicap jokingly came up this week:

If anything, January 18 will go down as an important date for Fitzgerald, who clinched a trip to the Super Bowl 10 years ago on this date: