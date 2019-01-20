Rams vs. Saints 2019 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch NFC Championship online

The top two seeds in either conference will meet in the AFC and NFC Championship games on Sunday, beginning with the latter, a showdown between the top-seeded New Orleans Saints and second-seeded Los Angeles Rams at the Superdome. The game is set to begin at 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX (live streaming via FuboTV, FOX Sports GO).
The Rams finished the regular season at 13-3, with one of their few losses coming to the Saints in an offensive showdown in New Orleans. The Saints won that meeting, 45-35, handing the Rams their first loss of the season. Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns and nearly 400 yards, but also had an interception, while Todd Gurley was limited to 68 yards rushing.
New Orleans managed 141 yards of rushing as a team, while Drew Brees threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns. Neither quarterback was sacked in the outing. Saints receiver Michael Thomas dominated the game, with 12 receptions for 211 yards and a touchdown.
Both teams had a bye in the wild card round, and handled their opponents in the divisional round, though both games were close in their own way. The Saints only put up 20 points against the Eagles, and had to come from behind to get the victory as the Eagles fell apart in the second half.
The Cowboys kept it close with a late rally against the Rams, but Los Angeles managed a touchdown in the fourth quarter to keep the game out of reach as Dallas scored late and tried to make something happen. But the Rams got out of there with a 30-22 win.
Both games were quite a bit closer than most predicted, and the week of rest from the wild card round shouldn’t play too much of a factor here after such a hard-fought divisional round.
Time, TV, and streaming info
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La.
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO
- Odds: The Saints opened as 3-point favorites, making the Rams the underdog, but just barely, according to OddsShark.
Rams vs. Saints news
- The Rams are as healthy as can be going into the NFC Championship, as they listed no players on their final injury report for Sunday’s game.
- The Saints, on the other hand, will be without Benjamin Watson and Keith Kirkwood, and listed three others on their injury report, all of whom are offensive linemen.
- For Los Angeles, it won’t be about riding one or two players to the Super Bowl. They’re fully into the “we, not me” attitude.
- Michael Thomas is, more than anything, in the zone. He’s playing the best football of his career by far and will be extremely difficult to stop for the Rams.
- Saints fans should be worried about the offensive struggles they faced in the divisional round. Rams fans are the only ones who should be worried about the Saints offense.
- Drew Brees will make you pay. This is just a fact of life.
Rams vs. Saints prediction
Of the six SB Nation NFL experts picking the conference championships, only two think the Rams can come out on top. That leaves four picking New Orleans, and they’re joined by the OddsShark computer. The coin flip landed on Los Angeles.