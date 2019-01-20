Patriots 14, Chiefs 0, END 2Q: The Patriots take over from their own 10-yard line, and pick up a first down with two Michel runs for 11 yards total, sending us to the two-minute warning. Michel picks up 1 yard, then 5 more, setting up a 3rd-and-4, and the Chiefs take their first timeout. On third down, Brady hits White for 5 yards and a first. Then he goes to White again, and it’s a 30-yard reception. Then White picks up 9 yards as the Patriots burn two timeouts. Then Brady goes deep to Dorsett for 29 yards and a touchdown! The extra point is good and New England leads, 14-0.

Gostkowski’s kickoff isn’t a good one, and the Chiefs take over on their own 42-yard line with 27 seconds to go. But instead of doing something big and trying to get a field goal out of it, Mahomes is sacked for a loss of 14 yards. Again. Ouch!

Patriots 7, Chiefs 0, 3:08, 2Q: Chiefs take over from their own 15-yard line, and pick up short gains of 6, 2 and 12 yards before Mahomes goes deep to Tyreek Hill. It’s a 42-yard reception, and puts them in New England territory. Mahomes throws incomplete, Williams picks up a yard and then Trey Flowers comes through with a 14-yard sack of Mahomes, the second such sack thus far. That pushes them just outside their comfortable field goal range, so they punt it.

Patriots 7, Chiefs 0, 7:39, 2Q: After the pick, the Chiefs ... cannot get anything done. Mahomes throws incomplete to Travis Kelce, then targets him again for a 9-yard gain. On 3rd-and-1, Williams goes for no gain and Colquitt has to punt it away. Patriots will take over at their own 26-yard line. They get an early 3rd-and-7, and convert it when Brady hits White for 9 yards. He then goes to Gronkowski for another 9 yards. After the next first down, Brady throws incomplete and Michel can only pick up 9 yards, so the Patriots punt it.

Patriots 7, Chiefs 0, 13:37, 2Q: The Patriots are driving, they’re right at the goal line. 1st-and-5 from the Kansas City 5-yard line. Michel picks up 4 yards, then is stopped for no gain. On 3rd-and-1, Brady throws to Gronkowski, but it’s intercepted by Reggie Ragland, who kneels it for a touchback! Chiefs catch a big break!

Patriots 7, Chiefs 0, END 1Q: The Patriots face an early third down after the punt, but they pick up the 4 yards they needed on a White run. Brady finds Cordarrelle Patterson for a 15-yard pickup. Michel picks up 4 yards twice, and then Brayd hits Edelmen for 5 yards and another first down, which sends us to the second quarter.

Patriots 7, Chiefs 0, 4:33, Q1: Kansas City gets the ball from their own 16-yard line, and they get some good yardage off the bat with Damien Williams. They get a first down when the Patriots are called for defensive holding, and then things went bad. Patrick Mahomes throws incomplete deep, incomplete short, and then is sacked for a loss of 14 yards by Kyle Van Noy. Dustin Colquitt punts it and the Patriots have great starting field position.

Patriots 7, Chiefs 0, 6:55, 1Q: The Patriots receive the ball first, and they immediately break out with an 11-yard run from Sony Michel. He then has a short gain, and Tom Brady hits Rob Gronkowski for a 13-yard gain and a new set of downs. Two short plays later, and the Patriots have a 3rd-and-4, which they convert when James White picks up 5 yards on a rush. Two more short plays, and the Patriots face a 3rd-and-1. They convert it with another White run. On a 3rd-and-7, Brady finds Edelman for 14 yards, then Michel picks up another 11 yards on the ground. Michel goes for 4 yards, and they’re at the 1-yard line, 2nd-and-goal. Michel punches it in and the Patriots have an early 7-0 lead!

6:40 p.m.: We’ve got the Patriots and Chiefs in the AFC Championship, to see who will go on and face the Rams in the Super Bowl. We’ll have a running live blog of the action, including highlights, top plays and more. Below, you can find all the viewing information and everything else you need to watch the game. Kickoff is set for shortly after 6:40 p.m.!

The AFC Championship is the second of two conference title games on Sunday, and it features the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs playing host to the second-seeded New England Patriots to determine who will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The game is set for 6:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast by CBS (live streaming via FuboTV, CBS All-Access).

When these two teams met in the regular season, it was as close as it can get. A total of 30 points were scored in the fourth quarter alone, but the Patriots made out with a 43-40 victory, despite four touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes. Tom Brady only tossed one touchdown, but didn’t throw an interception while Mahomes was picked off twice.

It was a very evenly-matched game, but New England’s superior defense made just enough stops (it wasn’t a great day for them by any means) to let the Patriots sneak through with a win.

Both teams had bye weeks in the wild card round of the playoffs, and both teams made it through their divisional round games much easier than their NFC counterparts (the Rams and Saints) were able to do. While those NFC games were close, the Patriots walked through the Chargers, winning 41-28, and the Chiefs made short work of Andrew Luck and the Colts, winning 31-13.

Below is all you need to know to watch the action on Sunday.

