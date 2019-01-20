The AFC Championship is the second of two conference title games on Sunday, and it features the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs playing host to the second-seeded New England Patriots to determine who will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The game is set for 6:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast by CBS (live streaming via FuboTV, CBS All-Access).
When these two teams met in the regular season, it was as close as it can get. A total of 30 points were scored in the fourth quarter alone, but the Patriots made out with a 43-40 victory, despite four touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes. Tom Brady only tossed one touchdown, but didn’t throw an interception while Mahomes was picked off twice.
It was a very evenly-matched game, but New England’s superior defense made just enough stops (it wasn’t a great day for them by any means) to let the Patriots sneak through with a win.
Both teams had bye weeks in the wild card round of the playoffs, and both teams made it through their divisional round games much easier than their NFC counterparts (the Rams and Saints) were able to do. While those NFC games were close, the Patriots walked through the Chargers, winning 41-28, and the Chiefs made short work of Andrew Luck and the Colts, winning 31-13.
Below is all you need to know to watch the action on Sunday.
Time, TV, and streaming info
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: FuboTV, CBS All-Access
- Odds: The Chiefs opened as 3.5-point favorites, making the Patriots a rare underdog, per OddsShark.
Patriots vs. Chiefs news
- In big injury news, the Chiefs will get Eric Berry back for the AFC title game on Sunday, per their final injury report. The Patriots are also quite healthy.
- Be sure to peep the Arrowhead Pride Q&A with the folks at Pats Pulpit, and of course the reverse post on the latter blog.
- Dustin Colquitt has been with the Chiefs since ... well for a very long time. He’s seen it all. And he likes what he sees in this year’s team (unsurprisingly).
- The core of the Patriots roster is very strong, and has seen quite a few AFC title games.
- It’s going to be loud and cold at Arrowhead. The Patriots are aware.
- How have the Chiefs and Patriots changed since they met in Week 6?
- Justin Houston realizes that not many players get to make it to the conference championship game.
- Patriots players explain the challenges of defending Patrick Mahomes.
- The Patriots seeing themselves as underdogs has Chiefs players and fans tickled.
- Over at Arrowhead Pride they have a look at how the Chiefs offense beats the New England defense, how the Chiefs defense beats the New England offense, five stats that could determine Sunday’s game, five things to watch and, of course, predictions.
- And at Pats Pulpit, they have defensive keys to victory for the Patriots, some advanced stats on the Chiefs offense, film review of how the Patriots defended the Chiefs in Week 6, and one thing the Patriots defense can do to send them to the Super Bowl.
Patriots vs. Chiefs prediction
Of the six SB Nation NFL experts picking the conference championships, five of them think the Chiefs will win, leaving just one picking the Patriots. The OddsShark computer picked Kansas City, while the coin flip landed on New England.