4 picks for the 2019 NFL Conference Championship games

The 2019 NFL playoffs have reached the final four. The playoffs opened with the underdogs covering in all four wild card round games. That was followed by all four divisional round favorites winning, and three covering the spread. Now we arrive in the AFC and NFC title games, and one wonders if we’ll see chalk or upsets. All lines are courtesy of OddsShark.

This is a tough one to break down, and so I’ll go with home field advantage and lay three points with the Saints. Look for Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to bulldoze through a Rams run defense that ranked 28th in efficiency this season. I don’t think either offense is going to light things up like we saw in Week 9. There will be points to be had, but not the fireworks we might come to expect. Accordingly, I’m going to bet the under on 56.5 points. Both passing attacks have some question marks right now, so look for a lot of the ground game.

Kansas City Chiefs (-3) over New England Patriots

Over 56

Early in the week, I was leaning Patriots. With kickoff closing in, I’m switching sides and laying the three points with the Chiefs. The Chiefs have scored 32.2 points per game at home, while New England allows six more points per game on the road than at home. The Patriots are 9-0 at home and 3-5 on the road this season, and I think it continues. Consider this a passing of the torch game. It’s going to be cold and that has moved the over/under all over the place. You could have gotten it as low as 54, but it’s back up around 56 now. I’m sticking with the over at 56, as the wind should not be an issue in this one.