Jimmy Buffett, Cheap Trick and Choppa headline NFC Championship Game music

There’s something for everyone when it comes to music at the NFC Championship game, and by “everyone” I mean people who like Jimmy Buffett, Cheap Trick or Choppa.

It’s a musical smorgasbord in New Orleans ahead of Rams vs. Saints, which Cheap Trick kicking things off with a concert downtown which began at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The band doesn’t have a specific connection to New Orleans, but was enshrined into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, and Surrender is still a banger.

At the game itself gulf coast native Jimmy Buffett will perform the national anthem, which should be — interesting. Buffett performed the anthem in 1989 during Game 1 of the NLCS, so if you need to get Parrothead-hyped before he belts it out, enjoy.

Halftime is going to be the real highlight. New Orleans rapper Choppa will perform the incomparable Saints hype song “Choppa Style,” accompanied by the Ying Yang Twins, who will perform “Halftime (Stand Up and Get Crunk).”