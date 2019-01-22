Rob Gronkowski and Dante Fowler are the value picks for Super Bowl 53 MVP

We are still two weeks away from Super Bowl 53, but prop bet time has arrived! Each year, you can bet on a host of different outcomes, ranging from who will score the first touchdown to the length of the National Anthem to the first song of the halftime show.

One of the most basic prop bets each year is who will win the MVP award. All sportsbooks will offer odds, although some will offer more player options than others. For our purposes, Bovada is offering odds on 41 players. The full odds are listed below.

Through 52 Super Bowls, the award has gone to a player on the winning team 51 times. The exception was Super Bowl 5, when Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Hawley took home the honors with two interceptions in a losing effort.

Quarterbacks have taken home the award 29 times, including 13 of the past 20. Over the past nine years, quarterbacks have taken home seven of the honors, with linebackers claiming the other two. Insider linebacker Malcolm Smith won the award at Super Bowl 48 and edge rusher Von Miller claimed the award at Super Bowl 50.

Given the unlikelihood of a losing player winning the award, your first decision is who will win. If you think the Patriots will win Super Bowl 53, your best sleeper bet might be Rob Gronkowski. He opened at 50/1 odds, but early money has pushed him down to 40/1. OddsShark analyst Joe Osborne pointed out that Gronk was targeted a season-high 11 times against the Chiefs. Another solid bet could be Sony Michel, who has been a workhorse for the Patriots in their last two playoff games.

if you think the Rams will win Super Bowl 53, C.J. Anderson has moved past Todd Gurley on the depth chart for the time being. He’s the hot hand and it could continue, but it is still a roll of the dice. My favorite sleeper might be edge rusher Dante Fowler. He had a half sack and two tackles for a loss in the NFC title game, and a sack and tackle for a loss in the Divisional Round. The Patriots have kept Tom Brady clean this postseason, with no sacks allowed the past two rounds. If the Rams are going to beat the Patriots, they’ll need to get to Brady. Fowler is due to hit free agency after this season, and it would not be the first time a player cashed in thanks to an MVP Super Bowl performance.

Tom Brady: +110

Sony Michel: +1600

James White: +2000

Julian Edelman: +2500

Rob Gronkowski: +4000

Rex Burkhead: +6600

Chris Hogan, Kyle Van Noy, Trey Flowers, Stephen Gostkowski: +10000

Cordarrelle Patterson: +12500

Donta Hightower, Stephon Gilmore: +15000

Phillip Dorsett, Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung: +25000

Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy: +27500

Elandon Roberts: +30000

Matthew Slater, James Develin: +40000

Jared Goff: +225

Todd Gurley: +1400

CJ Anderson, Aaron Donald: +2000

Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods: +4000

Aqib Talib, Dante Fowler, Josh Reynolds: +6600

Marcus Peters, Ndamukong Suh, Cory Littleton: +8000

John Johnson, Michael Brockers, Greg Zuerlein: +10000

Tyler Higbee, Mark Barron, Gerald Everett, Malcolm Brown: +20000

Lamarcus Joyner: +25000