No matter whether you’re a Rams fan, Saints fan, casual viewer, or a hating-ass Falcons fan, there’s one thing we call on agree on: Nickell Robey-Coleman absolutely got away with an egregious defensive pass interference at the end of the NFC Championship Game. Hell, even Robey-Coleman said he committed pass interference on Tommylee Lewis.

Add one more name to the list. It appears that EA Sports’ widely popular NFL game, Madden NFL 19, agrees that Robey-Coleman committed a penalty.

YouTube user “TPS” recreated the exact situation on the video game with a caveat: they turned the setting for defensive pass interference all the way down to 0. That would make it extremely unlikely for the game to call a penalty for hitting the receiver before the pass arrived.

The hit was so egregious that the game STILL CALLED A PENALTY, even with defensive pass interference set to 0.

Here’s what the Madden-recreated hit ended up looking like.

If their lawsuit against the NFL fails, maybe Saints fans can head toward EA Sports for their grievances.