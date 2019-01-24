Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 2019 live stream: Time, TV channels, events, participants, and how to watch online

For the third year running, the NFL will put on the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in advance of the game itself. The Skills Showdown is a series of drills and events featuring pro bowlers competing for fun and, of course, a little bragging rights. It’s set for Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on both ESPN and Disney XD (live streaming via ).

The Pro Bowl itself kind of sucks, let’s be honest. It’s a fun time for the players (usually) and it’s technically football, but that’s it. The Skills Showdown allows the NFL to be a lot more down-to-Earth, silly and of course, weird. We’re talking drones dropping footballs, dodgeball and more grounded things like accuracy competitions for passers and the like.

DeMarcus Ware and Jim Kelly are the coaches for the AFC’s Skills Showdown team, which consists of Von Miller, Myles Garrett, Kyle Williams, Denzel Ward, Eric Ebron, James Conner, Jamal Adams, Andrew Luck, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Deshaun Watson.

Emmitt Smith and Brian Urlacher will be coaching the NFC’s squad, which consists of Ryan Kerrigan, Bobby Wagner, Adam Thielen, George Kittle, Mike Evans, Saquon Barkley, Russell Wilson, Cameron Jordan, Mitchell Trubisky and Akiem Hicks.

The events this year include the 40-Yard Splash, the Gridiron Gauntlet, the Best Hands competition, the Precision Passing competition and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball (all in the NFL’s own words). You can find more information about each of those below.

The 40-Yard Splash is new this year, and is a football-inspired take on a fire bucket brigade. Players race to fill up a dunk tank and attempt to hit the target with a football, dunking an opposing team member in the process.

Five players from each team will participate in a head-to-head relay race that includes multiple challenges in the Gridiron Gauntlet. One of the aspects of the race is a fumble scrable through an inflatable path.

The Best Hands competition pits two quarterback-wide receiver duos from each conference in a timed relay race to catch a series of passes at specific points in the field. They also have to do specific catching motions, like diving, one-handed, over-the-shoulder, etc.

In the Precision Passing competition, each conference’s two quarterbacks and one captain-appointed non-quarterback will go at it in an accuracy competition, trying to hit as many targets as possible.

And finally, the Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball will be a best-of-three series of classic dodgeball involving every member of both teams.

Below is the viewing information for Thursday’s competition.

Time, TV, and streaming info