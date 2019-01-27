Pro Bowl 2019 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The 2019 Pro Bowl is set for Sunday, the week before Super Bowl LIII, and features the standard matchup between the NFC and AFC. That’s a positive given the terrible decision to have a draft and other things that did nothing to improve the game in recent years. It’s back where it should be, and if that’s your thing, you can catch the game on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD (live streaming via WatchESPN, DisneyNow, ABC).

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs shines as the marquee player this year, after an MVP-caliber season. He’ll be the starting quarterback for the AFC, and will be joined by Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson (after Philip Rivers and Tom Brady backed out). The NFC will be represented by quarterbacks Drew Brees, Mitchell Trubisky and Russell Wilson (after Jared Goff and Aaron Rogers had to back out).

Of course, it’s not a game that’s all about the quarterbacks. While we have our own opinion about snubs and the like, the actual Pro Bowl roster is, as usual, a very strong group of players. Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas, Zack Martin, Bobby Wagner, Von Miller, Denzel Ward plenty of other superstars will be in action.

You can find a full Pro Bowl roster right here.

The Pro Bowl itself is played in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and is generally considered a good time by the players who participate. Audiences are another thing, but enough people enjoy it to keep it around and, with the league reviving the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, it’s very much sticking around.

You can find the information you need to watch the action below.

Time, TV, and streaming info