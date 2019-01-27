Pro Bowl 2019 rosters: Who's on each team?

The 2019 Pro Bowl is set for Sunday, and the NFL’s all-star game features some of the absolute best players from the AFC taking on the same from the NFC. The game is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD (live streaming via WatchESPN, DisneyNow, ABC).

Since the league abandoned the drafting strategy and turned back to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format, the game hasn’t been that much more exciting, but it’s a lot better than the changes they’d made previously. Prefaced by the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday, the Pro Bowl remains a fun time for the players and does have its moments for viewers, too.

The Pro Bowl is made up of players selected equally by coaches, their fellow players, and fan voting. Some players will not make the game due to injuries or, in the case of players like Tom Brady and Jared Goff, due to the fact that they’re preparing to face off in Super Bowl LIII.

Some of the big names who aren’t playing in the Super Bowl but who will be absent for the Pro Bowl include Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Zach Ertz, Khalil Mack, J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney.

That doesn’t mean the game will be absent big names, not by a longshot. Patrick Mahomes is the big-name player after his MVP-caliber season, but there are a slew of big-name players set to be in action on Sunday.

Below, you can find the full roster for the 2019 Pro Bowl. Below that, you can find the viewing information for Sunday’s action.

NFC roster

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

Kicker: Aldrick Rosas*, New York Giants

Aldrick Rosas*, New York Giants Punter: Michael Dickson*, Seattle Seahawks Returner: Tarik Cohen*, Chicago Bears

Michael Dickson*, Seattle Seahawks Returner: Tarik Cohen*, Chicago Bears Special teamer: Cory Littleton*, Los Angeles Rams (unable to participate); Michael Thomas, New York Giants (replacement)

AFC roster

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

Kicker: Jason Myers*, New York Jets

Jason Myers*, New York Jets Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans

Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans Returner: Andre Roberts*, New York Jets

Andre Roberts*, New York Jets Special teamer: Adrian Phillips*, Los Angeles Chargers

Adrian Phillips*, Los Angeles Chargers Long snapper: Casey Kreiter, Denver Broncos

And below, you can find all the streaming and viewing information to follow the NFL’s all-star game on Sunday.

Time, TV, and streaming info