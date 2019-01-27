Pro Bowl 2019 rosters: Who's on each team?

The 2019 Pro Bowl is set for Sunday, and the NFL’s all-star game features some of the absolute best players from the AFC taking on the same from the NFC. The game is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD (live streaming via WatchESPN, DisneyNow, ABC).
Since the league abandoned the drafting strategy and turned back to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format, the game hasn’t been that much more exciting, but it’s a lot better than the changes they’d made previously. Prefaced by the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday, the Pro Bowl remains a fun time for the players and does have its moments for viewers, too.
The Pro Bowl is made up of players selected equally by coaches, their fellow players, and fan voting. Some players will not make the game due to injuries or, in the case of players like Tom Brady and Jared Goff, due to the fact that they’re preparing to face off in Super Bowl LIII.
Some of the big names who aren’t playing in the Super Bowl but who will be absent for the Pro Bowl include Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Zach Ertz, Khalil Mack, J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney.
That doesn’t mean the game will be absent big names, not by a longshot. Patrick Mahomes is the big-name player after his MVP-caliber season, but there are a slew of big-name players set to be in action on Sunday.
Below, you can find the full roster for the 2019 Pro Bowl. Below that, you can find the viewing information for Sunday’s action.
NFC roster
Offense
- Quarterbacks: Drew Brees*, New Orleans Saints (unable to participate); Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (unable to participate); Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (injured); Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (replacement); Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (replacement); Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (replacement)
- Running backs: Todd Gurley*, Los Angeles Rams (unable to participate); Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (replacement)
- Wide receivers: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons (injured); Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints (unable to participate); Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings; Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement); Amari Cooper (replacement)
- Tight ends: Zach Ertz*, Philadelphia Eagles (injured); George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers; Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons (replacement)
- Offensive tackles: Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys (injured); Terron Armstead*, New Orleans Saints; Trent Williams, Washington (injured); Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (replacement); Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons (replacement)
- Offensive guards: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles; Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers; Andrus Peat, New Orleans Saints (replacement); Larry Warford, New Orleans Saints (replacement)
- Centers: Alex Mack*, Atlanta Falcons; Max Unger, New Orleans Saints
- Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers
Defense
- Defensive ends: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; DeMarcus Lawrence*, Dallas Cowboys; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
- Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams (unable to participate); Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles (injured); Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers (replacement); Kawann Short, Carolina Panthers (replacement)
- Outside linebackers: Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears (injured); Ryan Kerrigan*, Washington; Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings; Olivier Vernon, New York Giants (replacement)
- Inside linebackers: Luke Kuechly*, Carolina Panthers (injured); Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys (replacement)
- Cornerbacks: Kyle Fuller*, Chicago Bears; Patrick Peterson*, Arizona Cardinals; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions, Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys
- Safeties: Eddie Jackson*, Chicago Bears; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings; Landon Collins*, New York Giants (injured); Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia Eagles (replacement)
Special Teams
- Kicker: Aldrick Rosas*, New York Giants
- Punter: Michael Dickson*, Seattle Seahawks Returner: Tarik Cohen*, Chicago Bears
- Special teamer: Cory Littleton*, Los Angeles Rams (unable to participate); Michael Thomas, New York Giants (replacement)
AFC roster
Offense
- Quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes*, Kansas City Chiefs; Philip Rivers (injured), Los Angeles Chargers; Tom Brady, New England Patriots (unable to participate); Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts (replacement); Deshaun Watson (replacement)
- Running backs: James Conner*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers; Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos (injured); Lamar Miller, Houston Texans (replacement)
- Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans (injured); Tyreek Hill*, Kansas City Chiefs; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers; Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers (injured); JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement); Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns (replacement)
- Tight ends: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs; Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts, Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders (replacement)
- Offensive tackles: Taylor Lewan*, Tennessee Titans; Alejandro Villanueva*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs
- Offensive guards: David DeCastro*, Pittsburgh Steelers (injured); Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts; Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns (replacement)
- Centers: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Mike Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers
- Fullback: Anthony Sherman*, Kansas City Chiefs
Defense
- Defensive ends: J.J. Watt*, Houston Texans (injured); Myles Garrett*, Cleveland Browns; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement)
- Interior linemen: Geno Atkins* (injured), Cincinnati Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Tennessee Titans (injured); Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Kyle Williams, Buffalo Bills (replacement); Brandon Williams, Baltimore Ravens (replacement)
- Outside linebackers: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney* (injured), Houston Texans; Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement)
- Inside linebackers: C.J. Mosley*, Baltimore Ravens; Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans
- Cornerbacks: Xavien Howard*, Miami Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey*, Jacksonville Jaguars; Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns, Chris Harris Jr., Denver Broncos
- Safeties: Derwin James*, Los Angeles Chargers; Eric Weddle, Baltimore Ravens; Jamal Adams*, New York Jets
Special Teams
- Kicker: Jason Myers*, New York Jets
- Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans
- Returner: Andre Roberts*, New York Jets
- Special teamer: Adrian Phillips*, Los Angeles Chargers
- Long snapper: Casey Kreiter, Denver Broncos
And below, you can find all the streaming and viewing information to follow the NFL’s all-star game on Sunday.