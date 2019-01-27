The Pro Bowl is boring. As hell. This isn’t even saying thing new — this is something everybody knows.

Sure, it’s the best of the best all on one field at the same time. The top players in the AFC taking on the top players in the NFC sounds like a blast, but since there aren’t any real stakes attached, no players are really busting their ass to try and win the game — which is fair.

Football can be a painful game to play; there’s no reason to go full speed to potentially suffer an injury right before going on vacation for a few months.

So I have come up with a solution to give the players a chance to have fun without the potential injury risk and give the fans a watchable viewing experience:

One giant game of dodgeball.

The NFL has already dabbled in dodgeball during the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, but that version is only 5-on-5. Let’s go bigger. Let’s use the entire football field and have all the players in the Pro Bowl participate.

Wouldn’t you like to see Bobby Wagner hurling a ball at the Pouncey twins? Or Jalen Ramsey leading a comeback against the NFC squad by himself, shit-talking on national television?

The condensed version of dodgeball is already a pretty enjoyable experience. This year, it gave us Saquon Barkley playing 5-on-1 against the AFC and dodging balls like Neo in The Matrix.

It also gave us a hilarious moment with Mitchell Trubisky getting hit by a ball barely two seconds after one of the games started.

The entire AFC team vs. @Saquon in Dodgeball



: #ProBowlSkills on ESPN + Disney XD pic.twitter.com/Y75Q6zCKQP — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2019

This wasn’t the only year that the dodgeball competition stole the Pro Bowl spotlight. Last year, Graham Gano and Jarvis Landry got into an intense game of dodgeball. The year before that, T.Y. Hilton was stuck by himself trying to take down five NFC opponents, but was forced out by Ezekiel Elliott — who promptly took his shirt off.

It’s legitimately been the best part of the Pro Bowl for three straight years now.

The Skills Showdown gives viewers a chance to watch extremely athletic football players compete in things that aren’t football. Now the league has a chance to turn a small-scale idea into a main event that would actually make the entire weekend fun.

It’s time for the NFL to do right by its fans. Scrap the Pro Bowl game, keep the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, and make the entire weekend centered around a game of dodgeball from the NFL’s finest athletes.

A man can dream.